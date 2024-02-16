Alexander Volkanovski is the longest-tenured active UFC champion and will attempt to keep that streak alive on Saturday in the main event of UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria when he defends the belt against rising contender Ilia Topuria. Their five-round battle tops the main UFC 298 fight card starting at 10 p.m. ET from the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Last year, Volkanovski made the fifth successful defense of his featherweight belt, sandwiched around two failed attempts to become a two-division champion with losses in lightweight title fights. Now, his focus has circled back to his home base of featherweight and the challenge of facing Topuria, a sinister and versatile combatant with an outsized ego who believes he will become the new face of the division.

Volkanovski is a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100), while Topuria is priced at +100 in the latest UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria odds. In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker takes on rugged former title challenger Paulo Costa (+185). Before making your picks for UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from proven SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every professional MMA card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past five years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $11,000. Just last week at UFC Fight Night, Marley advised SportsLine members to back underdog Jack Hermansson (+220) against rising prospect Joe Pyfer (-275) in the middleweight main event. Hermansson won a unanimous decision to give Marley's followers another easy winner.

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria preview

Volkanovski (26-3) sits at No. 3 in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings, and the accomplished Australian fighter has spent numerous weeks in the top spot since claiming the featherweight crown from former longtime champion Max Holloway in December 2019.

The versatile Volkanovski, who is a former professional rugby player, is among the best athletes the division has ever seen and improved his MMA arsenal after he became the champion. He has since faced every qualified contender who vied for the title, including taking two subsequent rematches against Holloway.

Some observers believed dangerous striker Yair Rodriguez had the potential to dethrone Volkanovski, but the champion somewhat easily discarded him with a third-round stoppage in July of last year. However, in his second bid for the lightweight title, Volkanovski suffered a head-kick knockout at the hands of Islam Makhachev.

Considering Volkanovski just turned 35, the age at which lower-weight fighters tend to fade, many MMA observers now wonder if that loss was a sign that the featherweight champion's best days are behind him.

The ultra-confident Topuria (14-0) believes his rapid ascent represents a changing of the guard and has repeatedly asserted he believes Volkanovski will no longer be a factor after Saturday's main event. Topuria's dynamic skill set and charisma quickly made him a fan favorite, but now many are wondering if he is underestimating the dominant champion.

Top UFC 298 predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 298 predictions here: He is siding with Miranda Maverick (-180) to get past Andrea Lee (+150) in a women's flyweight showdown on the preliminary card.

Maverick (12-5) is a submission specialist who was among the division's brightest prospects before suffering back-to-back defeats. However, she has won three of her past four and is coming off a submission of Priscila Cachoeira last July.

Lee (13-8) is a six-year UFC veteran and versatile fighter who has matched up against some of the division's biggest names. But she is now looking to snap a three-fight skid following a decision loss to Natalia Silva in August.

UFC 298 odds, fight card

Alexander Volkanovski (-120) vs. Ilia Topuria (+100)

Robert Whittaker (-225) vs. Paulo Costa (+180)

Ian Garry (-225) vs. Geoff Neal (+185)

Merab Dvalishvili (-210) vs. Henry Cejudo (+190)

Anthony Hernandez (-205) vs. Roman Kopylov (+170)

Amanda Lemos (-140) vs. Mackenzie Dern (+120)

Marcos Rogerio De Lima (-140) vs. Justin Tafa (+120)

Danny Barlow (-200) vs. Josh Quinlan (+170)

Miranda Maverick (-180) vs. Andrea Lee (+160)

Oban Elliott (-300) vs. Val Woodburn (+240)