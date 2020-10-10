Bellator 248 kicked off with a massive success on Saturday afternoon in Paris. The four-fight main card saw three first-round finishes of a different variety, including Oliver Encamp securing the rare Japanese neck tie submission over Emmanuel Dawa in the co-main event. Plus, Michael "Venom" Page grinded out a decision win over Ross Houston in the main event, a rare fight to go the distance for "MVP".

Now, the prelims are set to begin with six fights before a two-fight card featuring Cheick Kongo and Timothy Johnson in the main event. Plus, Saul Rogers is back when he takes on Arbi Mezhidov in a featherweight contest. You can watch all the action from Paris in our live stream of the event above.

Fight card

Bellator 248 prelims (1:45 p.m. ET)

Terry Brazier vs. Yves Landu, lightweights

Ilias Bulaid vs. Ivan Naccari, lightweights

Dominique Wooding vs. Fabacary Diatta, featherweights

Maguy Berchel vs. Lucie Bertaud, flyweights

Jean N'Doye vs. Ciaran Clarke, featherweights

Dylan Logan vs. William Gomis, featherweights

Bellator Paris card (5 p.m. ET)

Cheick Kongo vs. Timothy Johnson, heavyweights

Saul Rogers vs. Arbi Mezhidov, featherweights

