Bellator 248 kicked off with a massive success on Saturday afternoon in Paris. The four-fight main card saw three first-round finishes of a different variety, including Oliver Encamp securing the rare Japanese neck tie submission over Emmanuel Dawa in the co-main event. Plus, Michael "Venom" Page grinded out a decision win over Ross Houston in the main event, a rare fight to go the distance for "MVP".
Now, the prelims are set to begin with six fights before a two-fight card featuring Cheick Kongo and Timothy Johnson in the main event. Plus, Saul Rogers is back when he takes on Arbi Mezhidov in a featherweight contest. You can watch all the action from Paris in our live stream of the event above.
Fight card
Bellator 248 prelims (1:45 p.m. ET)
- Terry Brazier vs. Yves Landu, lightweights
- Ilias Bulaid vs. Ivan Naccari, lightweights
- Dominique Wooding vs. Fabacary Diatta, featherweights
- Maguy Berchel vs. Lucie Bertaud, flyweights
- Jean N'Doye vs. Ciaran Clarke, featherweights
- Dylan Logan vs. William Gomis, featherweights
Bellator Paris card (5 p.m. ET)
- Cheick Kongo vs. Timothy Johnson, heavyweights
- Saul Rogers vs. Arbi Mezhidov, featherweights
Viewing Information
- Date: Oct. 10 | Start time: 11:30 a.m. (main card)
- Location: AccorHotels Arena
- Live stream: CBSSports.com