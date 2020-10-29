While the main event of Bellator 250 may grab the headlines, some of the promotion's most compelling figures will be in action on the prelims. The action goes down Thursday from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, with prelims streaming on CBSSports.com ahead of a main card on CBS Sports Network.

On the prelim stream, well-traveled welterweight veteran Bobby Voelker will make his Bellator debut against fellow former-UFC fighter Sabah Homasi, who has found new life since landing in the Bellator cage. Pro wrestling star Jake Hager will return to the cage for the first time in more than a year when he faces off with Brandon Calton in a heavyweight bout.

All that and more goes down ahead of the main card, anchored by a huge battle for the vacant middleweight championship between Gegard Mousasi and welterweight champion Douglas Lima.

You can catch all the prelim action from the Mohegan Sun Arena beginning at 6 p.m. ET with our live stream on this page. Below is the complete card and viewing information.

Fight card

Bellator 250 prelims (6 p.m. ET)

Jake Hager vs. Brandon Calton, heavyweights



Sabah Homasi vs. Bobby Voelker, welterweights

Johnny Eblen vs. Taylor Johnson, middleweights

Adam Borics vs. Erick Sanchez, 150-pound catchweight

Cody Law vs. Orlando Ortega, featherweights

Dalton Rosta vs. Ty Gwerder, middleweights



Bellator 250 main card (8 p.m. ET)

Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima, vacant middleweight championship

Henry Corrales vs. Brandon Girtz, featherweights

Viewing Information