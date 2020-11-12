The transition from amateur wrestling to mixed martial arts has been anything but easy for Aaron Pico since making the jump in fall of 2017. He'll return to the Bellator cage on Thursday in the featured preliminary bout of Bellator 252, and you'll be able to watch it go down right here on CBSSports.com.

Pico is riding a two-fight winning streak after suffering back-to-back losses in the first half of 2019. Considered one of the top prospects in the history of MMA before ever stepping foot in a cage, Pico lost his debut fight before finding his groove with four straight victories. Then came the losses to Henry Corrales and Adam Borics, both by knockout and Pico was forced to try to build himself back up. But, at just 24 years old, the sky remains the limit for Pico. He will face John De Jesus in a featherweight showcase fight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

You can catch all the prelim action from the Mohegan Sun Arena beginning at 4 p.m. ET with our live stream on this page. Below is the complete card and viewing information.

Fight card

Bellator 252 prelims (4 p.m. ET)

John De Jesus vs. Aaron Pico, featherweights

Emilee King vs. Keri Taylor Melendez, strawweights

Manny Muro vs. Devin Powell, lightweights

Jornel Lugo vs. Schyler Sootho, bantamweights

Lucas Brennan vs. Andrew Salas, featherweights

Pat Casey vs. Roman Faraldo, welterweights

Khonry Gracie vs. Trevor Gudde, welterweights



Bellator 252 main card (7 p.m. ET)

Patricio Pitbull (c) -650 vs. Pedro Carvalho +475, featherweight title and Grand Prix quarterfinal

Yaroslav Amosov -195 vs. Logan Storley +165, welterweights



Emmanuel Sanchez -220 vs. Daniel Weichel +180, Featherweight Grand Prix quarterfinal



Viewing Information