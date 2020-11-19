Bellator MMA's return to action rolls on this week from Uncasville, Connecticut with Bellator 253 set to go down from the Mohegan Sun Arena. The promotion's 11th even since returning from a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic sees a huge main event for the featherweight division with Darrion Caldwell taking on AJ McKee for a spot in the tournament finals and a shot at the 145-pound title.

But before we get there, Bellator MMA has a five-fight preliminary card that can be seen right here on CBSSports.com. The card is highlighted by Sullivan Cauley taking on Jason Markland at light heavyweight and also features the return of Baby Slice, also known as Kevin Ferguson Jr.

You can catch all the prelim action from the Mohegan Sun Arena beginning at 4 p.m. ET with our live stream on this page. Below is the complete card and viewing information.

Fight card

Bellator 253 prelims (4:45 p.m. ET)

Jeremy Kennedy vs. Matt Bessette, featherweights

Jaleel Willis vs. Mark Lemminger, welterweights

Jay-Jay Wilson vs Sergio De Bari, featherweights

Baby Slice vs. Kaheem Murray, lightweights

Sullivan Cauley vs. Jason Markland, light heavyweights

Bellator 253 main card (7 p.m. ET)

Darrion Caldwell vs. AJ McKee, Featherweight World Grand Prix semifinal

Benson Henderson vs. Jason Jackson, welterweights

Joey Davis vs. Bobby Lee, welterweights

Raufeon Stots vs. Keith Lee, bantamweights

Viewing Information