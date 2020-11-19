Bellator MMA's return to action rolls on this week from Uncasville, Connecticut with Bellator 253 set to go down from the Mohegan Sun Arena. The promotion's 11th even since returning from a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic sees a huge main event for the featherweight division with Darrion Caldwell taking on AJ McKee for a spot in the tournament finals and a shot at the 145-pound title.
But before we get there, Bellator MMA has a five-fight preliminary card that can be seen right here on CBSSports.com. The card is highlighted by Sullivan Cauley taking on Jason Markland at light heavyweight and also features the return of Baby Slice, also known as Kevin Ferguson Jr.
You can catch all the prelim action from the Mohegan Sun Arena beginning at 4 p.m. ET with our live stream on this page. Below is the complete card and viewing information.
Fight card
Bellator 253 prelims (4:45 p.m. ET)
- Jeremy Kennedy vs. Matt Bessette, featherweights
- Jaleel Willis vs. Mark Lemminger, welterweights
- Jay-Jay Wilson vs Sergio De Bari, featherweights
- Baby Slice vs. Kaheem Murray, lightweights
- Sullivan Cauley vs. Jason Markland, light heavyweights
Bellator 253 main card (7 p.m. ET)
- Darrion Caldwell vs. AJ McKee, Featherweight World Grand Prix semifinal
- Benson Henderson vs. Jason Jackson, welterweights
- Joey Davis vs. Bobby Lee, welterweights
- Raufeon Stots vs. Keith Lee, bantamweights
Viewing Information
- Date: Nov. 12 | Start time: 4:45 p.m. (prelims) | 7 p.m. (main card)
- Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut
- TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: CBSSports.com (prelims only)