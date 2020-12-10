Bellator MMA is back after nearly a full month break with a loaded fight card on Thursday night from Uncasville, Connecticut. Bellator 254 is set for Dec. 10 from the Mohegan Sun Arena with women's flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane in the main event to defend her title against undefeated challenger Juliana Velasquez. But before we get to that, there's a five-fight prelim card to whet the appetite.
Undefeated prospect Shamil Nikaev will take on Kemran Lachinov in a featured bout at 170 pounds. Nikaev will be making his promotional debut after a stellar run with Russian-based organization ACB. Lachinov has bounced in and out of Bellator over the last few years, but has amassed an eight-fight win streak.
You can catch all the prelim action from the Mohegan Sun Arena beginning at 8 p.m. ET with our live stream on this page. Below is the complete card and viewing information.
Fight card
Bellator 254 prelims (8 p.m. ET)
- Shamil Nikaev vs. Kemran Lachinov, welterweights
- Grant Neal vs. Maurice Jackson, light heavyweights
- Romero Cotton vs. Justin Sumter, middleweights
- Cody Law vs. Kenny Champion, featherweights
- Robson Gracie vs. Billy Goff, welterweights
Bellator 254 main card (10 p.m. ET)
- Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (c) vs. Juliana Velasquez, women's flyweight title
- Magomed Magomedov vs. Matheus Mattos, bantamweights
- Linton Vassell vs. Ronny Markes, heavyweights
- Davion Franklin vs. Anthony Garrett, heavyweights
Viewing Information
- Date: Dec. 10 | Start time: 8 p.m. (prelims) | 10 p.m. (main card)
- Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut
- TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: CBSSports.com (prelims only)