Bellator MMA is back after nearly a full month break with a loaded fight card on Thursday night from Uncasville, Connecticut. Bellator 254 is set for Dec. 10 from the Mohegan Sun Arena with women's flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane in the main event to defend her title against undefeated challenger Juliana Velasquez. But before we get to that, there's a five-fight prelim card to whet the appetite.

Undefeated prospect Shamil Nikaev will take on Kemran Lachinov in a featured bout at 170 pounds. Nikaev will be making his promotional debut after a stellar run with Russian-based organization ACB. Lachinov has bounced in and out of Bellator over the last few years, but has amassed an eight-fight win streak.

You can catch all the prelim action from the Mohegan Sun Arena beginning at 8 p.m. ET with our live stream on this page. Below is the complete card and viewing information.

Fight card

Bellator 254 prelims (8 p.m. ET)

Shamil Nikaev vs. Kemran Lachinov, welterweights

Grant Neal vs. Maurice Jackson, light heavyweights

Romero Cotton vs. Justin Sumter, middleweights

Cody Law vs. Kenny Champion, featherweights

Robson Gracie vs. Billy Goff, welterweights

Bellator 254 main card (10 p.m. ET)

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (c) vs. Juliana Velasquez, women's flyweight title

Magomed Magomedov vs. Matheus Mattos, bantamweights

Linton Vassell vs. Ronny Markes, heavyweights

Davion Franklin vs. Anthony Garrett, heavyweights

Viewing Information