Bellator MMA is back. The promotion, led by Scott Coker, returns to action on Friday night with a loaded fight card from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut with Bellator 255. The card is headlined by two-division champ and pound-for-pound great Patricio Pitbull putting his featherweight title on the line against Emmanuel Sanchez in a rematch three years in the making.

The bout will serve as the second semifinal for the Bellator World Featherweight Grand Prix with the winner set to face AJ McKee later this year. There's plenty to be excited about with this loaded fight card. But maybe most exciting is that the full prelim and main card will be available for free. That's right -- Showtime is giving the opportunity to catch all the action with no subscription required for this debut on the premium cable network.

CBS Sports will have the live player from Bellator's YouTube channel embedded below on this post as well as in our live blog on fight night. Let's get the rest of the details you need to keep up with the fights from Connecticut.

Bellator 255 viewing information

Date: April 2 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET (main card) | 6 p.m. ET (prelims)

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

TV Channel: Showtime | Stream: Below on this page as well as YouTube

Here's the fight card for Bellator 255 with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Bellator 255 card, odds