Patricio Pitbull will put his Bellator featherweight championship on the line against rising star AJ McKee from The Forum in Inglewood, California in the main event of Bellator 263. The fight is not only for the title, but will also determine the winner of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix.

Both men have run through their three opponents in the tournament, with Pitbull defending his championship in each bout and McKee making good on Bellator's long build as their top prospect. Now, the two meet in a fight years in the making and one of the biggest fights in the history of the promotion.

The rest of the card fills out nicely with a pair of Russian prospects looking to make a name for themselves. Usman Nurmagomedov, cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, is back in a featured bout against Manny Muro at 155 pounds. Nurmagomedov made a strong debut in April with a decision over Mike Hamel. Plus, Islam Mamedov gets his chance to shine when he takes on former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus. The co-main event features a strong one at featherweight as well when Mads Burnell takes on former title challenger Emmanuel Sanchez.



Here's all the info you need to catch the fights on Saturday night.

Bellator 263 viewing information

Date: July 31 | Start time: 10 p.m. ET (main card) | 7 p.m. ET (prelims)

Location: The Forum -- Inglewood, California

TV Channel: Showtime | Stream: Showtime.com and the Showtime app

CBS Sports will have the live player from Bellator's YouTube channel embedded below on this post as well as in our live blog on fight night.

Here's the fight card for Bellator 263 with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Bellator 263 card, odds