The featherweight battle between Dan Ige and Gavin Tucker was one of the most anticipated fights heading into Saturday's UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas. Ige ended what was expected to be a 145-pound slugfest with a single punch just 22 seconds into the fight.

The fighters moved forward to meet in the center of the Octagon when Ige unloaded with an overhand right, connecting clean and sending Tucker crashing to the canvas. The punch came in the first exchange of the fight and ended the action before it even got started.

"It was just repetitions. Showing up every single day in the gym and having the goal to improve on something. Whether that was improving my technique on my striking, my boxing, my jab… Whether it was working on little details in my wrestling, my grappling, my get ups or my cage control. It was just focusing on the small, finer details, winning the small battles in practice," Ige said after the win. "If you look back at some of the fights that I lost in the past, it wasn't that I got blown out of the water. It was just little things like I gave up rounds, so we stopped giving up rounds, stopped giving up rounds in practice, stopped playing around on my back where I'm losing. Just little things like that. I would have loved to have shown off all that tonight, but, like I said, I can't argue with a clean KO."

The victory was a big one for Ige, who was coming off a loss to Calvin Kattar that snapped a six-fight winning streak that saw Ige emerge as a potential future title contender in a featherweight division in need of fresh challengers. The knockout was just the second in Ige's UFC career and should put him right back into position to continue building toward a title run.

Now, it's Tucker's turn to go back to the drawing board as the knockout snapped his own three-fight winning streak, spanning all of 2019 and 2020. Coming into the fight, Tucker had never been stopped in his career as a professional.

"I just want to keep the ball rolling. Obviously I have a kid on the way, but that doesn't take away from my game, that's only going to improve me as a fighter," Ige said. "It's going to improve me as a human being and I'm just going to keep striving towards the gold. That's the overall goal. I got into this sport to be a champion; I fell short my first run, but here we are, I'm starting my second run, so let's do it."

