WATCH: Dana White joins CBS Sports HQ to discuss UFC 249 fight card in Jacksonville

The UFC is set to make its highly anticipated return Saturday night as the promotion presents its UFC 249 fight card. With the UFC making its comeback amid the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the globe and halted the sports world, UFC president Dana White is providing one of the most stacked lineups in history, with two championship fights headlining on the marquee. Tony Ferguson will battle Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship and Henry Cejudo is putting his bantamweight title on the line against former titleholder Dominick Cruz. UFC 249 will take place this weekend in Jacksonville, Florida, without fans in attendance inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, and it will serve as the first of three UFC events to go down in an eight-day span.

In anticipation of the UFC bursting back onto the scene after a near two-month hiatus as well as a thwarted attempt to host UFC 249 on April 18, White will join CBS Sports combat sports expert Brian Campbell on CBS Sports HQ on Tuesday to talk everything we can expect from one of the most loaded cards he and the promotion have ever produced. You can watch the interview with the UFC president live in the video player above.