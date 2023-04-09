Israel Adesanya is back on top of the UFC middleweight division. After suffering a stunning knockout defeat at the hands of Alex Pereira last November, Adesanya bounced back in a big way to stop Pereira in their rematch on Saturday night in Miami.

Adesanya, who suffered his first defeat at 185 pounds when Pereira scored the late fifth-round finish at UFC 281, felt the weight of the world on him in the weeks and months the followed. The New Zealand resident said he used all of that as motivation to come back and reclaim his title.

Adesanya took the microphone from UFC announcer Joe Rogan before he could even ask him a question to deliver quite the speech on overcoming adversity.

"I hope all of you can feel how f---ing happy I am just once in your life," Adesanya said after the fight. "But guess what? You will never feel this level of happiness if you don't go for something in your own life. When they knock you down, when they try and shit on you, when they talk shit about you and they try and put their foot on your neck, if you stay down, you will never get that resolve. Fortify your mind and feel this level of happiness one time in your life. I'm blessed to be able to feel this shit again and again and again and again and again."

Adesanya's sheer joy in the aftermath of the win was a sight to behold. He busted out multiple dance moves and appeared to be moved to tears and he crashed to the mat in a moment of self reflection.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including instant analysis of UFC 287 at the conclusion of the PPV.