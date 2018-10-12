WATCH: Khabib Nurmagomedov verbally taunts Conor McGregor during UFC 229 victory

Post-fight chaos aside, the fact of the matter is that Khabib Nurmagomedov thoroughly decimated Conor McGregor to retain the lightweight championship via fourth-round submission on Saturday at UFC 229. Truth be told, it's almost as if Nurmagomedov could have ended the Irishman sooner than the fourth round if he desired, but he chose to make the trash-talking former lightweight titleholder suffer for comments made against his family, religion and country of Russia.

It appears, though, that as Nurmagomedov was physically thrashing McGregor en route to the victory, he was ready to dole out some verbal punishment of his own, as well. The microphones were on inside the Octagon, and Nurmagomedov was sending McGregor messages while he was delivering one of the worst beatings McGregor has ever received.

"Let's talk now! Let's talk," Nurmagomedov said while he pounded McGregor on the ground.

McGregor later tried to explain to the champion as the third round ended that all of the pre-fight personal jabs were nothing but business. Nurmagomedov, who took every word that came out of McGregor's mouth personally in the lead up to the showdown, wasn't having any of that excuse. He paused as he was headed toward his corner to reiterate to McGregor, "Hey! Let's talk."

So as it turns out, McGregor experienced much more than physical pain in the lopsided loss on Saturday. Nurmagomedov decided to give him a dose of his own medicine, too.