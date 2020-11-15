When Khaos Williams enters the ring he's almost certainly bound to bring his namesake to his opponent. His latest victim was Abdul Razak Alhassan in Saturday's UFC Fight Night 182 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In less than 30 seconds, Williams was able to get a first-round knockout with a strong right to Alhassan. The knockout blow came after a feint with the left that Alhassan bit hard on, surely much to his chagrin.

From the jump it was clear that the end to Alhassan's night was a matter of "when" rather than "if" as Williams came out throwing the first strikes and landing a couple leg kicks. But because of the quickness with which he finished things, there's not a lot of fight analysis to be had.

Khaos entered his welterweight matchup with a 10-1 record in his MMA career. He was 1-0 in his UFC career entering the evening, a match against Alex Morono that also ended in less than 30 seconds.

It's probably safe to say that the welterweight is a proven knockout threat through his two appearances in the UFC, and he's spent a mere 57 seconds in the octagon between them both.