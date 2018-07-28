WATCH: LFA welterweight fight ends in just 31 seconds with an incredible knockout

One of the common criticisms of the UFC, and sometimes MMA as a whole, is that oftentimes there's just not a ton of action in the cage. Sometimes, instead of seeing submission specialists play chess with one another in a fight trying to figure out how they can get the other on the ground, fans just want to see two guys go out there from the opening bell and tee off on each other; just a good old-fashioned throw down.

Well, this (short) Legacy Fighting Alliance battle that took place on Friday certainly provided all the violent action anyone could really ask for.

Just watch this entire welterweight battle between Mumia Abu Dey Ali and Mitch Aguiar from LFA 46 in Newport News, Virginia. And, no, it's not just a clip. This is the entire matchup from start to insane finish.

Is it too early to call the race for fight of the year?