WATCH: MMA fighter has the perfect reaction to getting kicked in the junk
Either this guy was committed to selling a low blow or this really hurt
Getting kicked in the crotch is a terrible fate in any context, but especially so when it's a professional MMA fighter delivering the punishment.
A very unlucky fighter, Apep T. Hernawan, and his private parts were subjected to such abuse at an Indonesian MMA event over the weekend. Hernawan was going toe-to-toe with Guardiola Lumihi at One Pride 14 when he was kicked in the groin by Lumihi towards the end of the second round. The kick didn't land heavy, but it appeared to still do some damage -- or Hernawan was very committed to selling the infraction.
Either way, the reaction was an all-timer.
As you would imagine, the fight was halted while Lumihi was presented with a yellow card. The referee attempted to check on Hernawan but...there wasn't much he could really do.
Eventually the fight would resume, but Hernawan wasn't able to get his revenge; Lumihi won by decision. That, my friends, is a very bad day at the office.
