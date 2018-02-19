WATCH: MMA fighter scores knockout with 'Sweet Chin Music' on opponent

Kevin Wirth is a bad man. The flyweight fighter with Legacy Fighting Alliance is slowly making a name for himself in smaller MMA bouts and scoring knockouts like this will go a long way in getting recognized. Wirth (5-0) knocked out Isaiah Gutierrez with a beautiful superkick, similar to that of WWE legend Shawn Michaels "Sweet Chin Music."

Wirth stopped Gutierrez in his tracks and followed up with a couple of punches before the referee stepped in to stop the fight. It just goes to show, sometimes WWE moves can work in MMA. Still unsure about the Camel Clutch, though.