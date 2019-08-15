WATCH: Nate Diaz lights a 'joint' at UFC 241 open workouts, briefly draws ire of Dana White
Diaz freaked everyone out, but he claims to have smoked USADA-approved CBD oil
MMA fans scrolling through their Twitter feeds on Wednesday night likely hit the metaphorical brakes hard when they saw "Nate Diaz just lit up a joint at UFC 241 open workouts." After a few tense moments wondering what this all meant, including UFC president Dana White breaking out a facepalm emoji, it turned out to be Diaz's (entirely legal) personal brand of CBD, not marijuana.
Nate and his older brother Nick are outspoken advocates of cannabis. While Nick has thrice tested positive for marijuana after fights, the closest Nate has come to an issue was smoking CBD following his UFC 202 loss to Conor McGregor. While that did violate a USADA rule, he was not punished and USADA subsequently removed CBD from their banned substances list.
It turns out Diaz was once again indulging in CBD during the open workouts. That didn't stop White from an initially frustrated reaction with the optics that it brings.
After passing the "joint" through the crowd, the confusion was cleared up and fans were able to let out a sigh of relief that Diaz's first fight in three years would not be derailed just days before the event.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including a complete breakdown of UFC 241 at the 45:31 mark below.
-
Complete guide to UFC 241 pay-per-view
Everything you need to know ahead of the rematch from Anaheim, California, on Saturday nig...
-
Why Nate Diaz was out for three years
Disputes with the UFC, unappealing matchups and injured opponents kept Nate Diaz on the si...
-
How Miocic can defeat Cormier at UFC 241
Miocic was embarrassed in the first meeting, but the second time around could be drastically...
-
UFC on ESPN 7 fight card, rumors
A heavyweight showdown sits atop the UFC's final ESPN show of the year
-
UFC 241: Odds, expert picks, best bets
Kyle Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest
-
UFC 241 storylines to watch for
The heavyweight title rematch is just the tip of the iceberg this weekend in California for...