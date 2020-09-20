A big night for Colby Covington continued in the moments following his fight on Saturday. As Covington was conducting a post-fight interview after his UFC Fight Night main event win over Tyron Woodley, the welterweight star received a congratulatory phone call from President Donald Trump.

"You are a great fighter, man," Trump told Covington, who put his phone on speaker during the interview. "You make it so easy. I don't know how you do that. Congratulations. I wanted to watch that fight tonight. I wanted to watch it. You were great."

Covington, who had recently attended a Trump rally and used his first post-fight interview on the night to speak to his belief that Trump will defeat Joe Biden in the United States presidential election in November, gushed at the president's praise, claiming Trump's handshake gave him "dragon energy."

"He's a strong looking guy, too," Trump continued. "He's a tough guy. He was a champ and that was relatively easy work for you. I congratulate you. I'm proud of you, man. I'm proud of you. I just made a big speech to 5,000 people and said, 'Oh, I've got to get home now and watch Colby.'"

Covington beat Woodley via TKO after Woodley was injured in the fifth round of their main event from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Covington had controlled the entire fight before Woodley suffered a fight-ending rib injury, moving Covington one step closer to a rematch with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

"I'm your fan, you're my fan," Trump said. "Two of a kind."