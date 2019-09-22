WATCH: Steven Peterson scores possible Knockout of the Year with spinning backfist at UFC Fight Night 159
Countering a spinning backfist with a spinning backfist worked out well for 'Ocho'
Steven Peterson is a fighter who is always looking to keep things exciting, and a bit of dynamic offense at UFC Fight Night 159 will have his name in the Knockout of the Year discussion over the final months of 2019.
Peterson took out Martin Bravo in a wild finish that saw him slip under a Bravo spinning backfist before uncorking one of his own. The strike landed with a sickening crack and left Bravo crumpled on the canvas at the 1:31 mark of Round 2. The win snapped a two-fight losing skid for Peterson.
Speaking to MMA Junkie before the event, Peterson said he'd "never be in a boring fight" when asked if he'd rather get a guaranteed win in a boring fight or lose in a potential Fight of the Night. Lucky for Peterson, it seems a lock he'll be leaving this card with both the win and an extra $50,000 performance bonus.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
-
UFC Fight Night 159 predictions, picks
A classic crossroads fight tops the card at UFC Fight Night 159
-
Holloway vs. Volkanovski set for UFC 245
A major featherweight title bout has been added to the final UFC pay-per-view of the year
-
UFC Fight Night 159: Odds, best picks
Kyle Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest
-
Masvidal dons Tony Montana suit
Masvidal brought a little bit of Tony Montana the the New York City stage
-
CBS Sports' UFC divisional rankings
It's the initial rankings at CBS Sports, giving a more in-depth look at who the best fighters...
-
Masvidal: They said no McGregor fight
After his fight with Nate Diaz at UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal isn't looking to fight the Irishman