WATCH: This MMA head-kick knockout is by far the best of the year

It's a wrap. Everyone else can wait till next year. Samuel Ilnicki just gave us utter brilliance in his fight with Solomon Rogers on Golden Ticket Fight Promotions.

Ilnicki set up Rogers with a feint punch and then cracked him right across the jaw, leaving him in a heap on his feet.

It's always extremely scary when fighters get knocked out like that, leading to the referee immediately calling it off after Rogers collapsed on his head. You can even see the fear in Ilnicki's face after scoring the win. But if we can laugh about one thing in this: not only did Ilnicki knockout Rogers, it also looked like he knocked out his tooth. We'll see if Ilnicki gets a call from another promotion after this one.