WATCH: This MMA head-kick knockout is by far the best of the year
Samuel Ilnicki made Solomon Rogers faceplant after this vicious kick to the head
It's a wrap. Everyone else can wait till next year. Samuel Ilnicki just gave us utter brilliance in his fight with Solomon Rogers on Golden Ticket Fight Promotions.
Ilnicki set up Rogers with a feint punch and then cracked him right across the jaw, leaving him in a heap on his feet.
It's always extremely scary when fighters get knocked out like that, leading to the referee immediately calling it off after Rogers collapsed on his head. You can even see the fear in Ilnicki's face after scoring the win. But if we can laugh about one thing in this: not only did Ilnicki knockout Rogers, it also looked like he knocked out his tooth. We'll see if Ilnicki gets a call from another promotion after this one.
-
Gastelum floors Bisping for huge win
It was the second time in three weeks Bisping had been finished in the Octagon
-
UFC Shanghai preview, prediction
Bisping returns just three weeks after losing the middleweight title to Georges St-Pierre
-
Woodley waits on Diaz, rips Covington
The welterweight king believes Covington's recent actions is a disgrace to the sport
-
Cormier open to Gustafsson, Saint Preux
UFC's light heavyweight champion is open to an Alexander Gustafsson rematch or Ovince Saint...
-
MMA fighter gets kicked in groin
Either this guy was committed to selling a low blow or this really hurt
-
Boxer KO's opponent in 11 seconds
Zolani Tete delivered the second-fastest KO blow in a title fight ever
Add a Comment