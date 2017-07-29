Watch UFC 214 -- Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier live stream, start time, PPV price

Much has been made about the rematch between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones, largely because of their scuffles outside of the Octagon. Jones defeated Cormier by unanimous decision at UFC 182, and their last two scheduled fights have been canceled. The first cancelation was due to an injury from Cormier, whereas the second was because Jones tested positive for doping midweek and was pulled from the bout three days before UFC 200 last summer.

Things have been hotly contested between the two ever since, with Jones telling Cormier he would "make him cry" again. Jones is currently a large favorite to go 2-0 against the current light heavyweight champ. In the co-main events, Tyron Woodley looks to defend his welterweight belt against Demien Maia, while Cris Cyborg will be facing off against Tonya Evinger in a featherweight title bout. You can see the fight card below with the latest odds from Bovada.

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Jon Jones (-270) Daniel Cormier (+210) Light heavyweight title Tyron Woodley (-205) Demien Maia (+165) Welterweight title Cris Cyborg (-1200) Tonya Evinger (+700) Featherweight title Robbie Lawler (-160) Donald Cerrone (+130) Welterweight Jimi Manuwa (-185) Volkan Oezdemir (+150) Light heavyweight Jason Knight (-130) Ricardo Lamas (+100) Featherweight Aljamain Sterling (-135) Renan Barao (+105) Bantamweight Renato Moicano (-140) Brian Ortega (+120) Featherweight Andre Fili (-335) Calvin Kattar (+275) Featherweight Alexandra Albu (-155) Kailin Curran (+135) Women strawweight Jarred Brooks (-155) Eric Shelton (+135) Flyweight Drew Dober (-345) Joshua Burkman (+265) Welterweight

FXX will carry the prelims beginning at 8 p.m. ET, while the main card will get underway at 10 p.m. ET. The action will all be at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. To watch the PPV portion of the proceedings, you can order it on UFC.TV for $59.99, or look at the UFC's site to see which bars nearby will be streaming the fights. You can also order the show through your local cable provider on your TV for the same price as the stream.