Watch UFC 215 -- Nunes vs. Shevchenko start time, prelims, live stream, PPV price

With Ray Borg's abrupt withdrawal from his fight against Demetrious Johnson, Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko will now highlights UFC 215. Nunes is looking to defend the title she took from Miesha Tate in July 2016 for the second time. Nunes handily defeated Ronda Rousey at the end of 2016, but was forced to pull out of a fight with Shevchenko before UFC 213 with a sinus issue mere hours before the fight. Nunes beat Shevchenko at UFC 196, but the Polish fighter has vastly improved.

The rest of the main card is higlighted will be Neil Magny vs. Rafael Dos Anjos as the former champ looks to improve on his welterweight campaign. Although it's a bit shorter than a normal card, it's full of intriguing match-ups, with Nunes and Shevchenko being one of the more anticipated rematches in some time. The fight card is listed below with the latest betting odds.

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Valentina Shevchenko -120 Amanda Nunes (c) +100 Women's bantamweight title Rafael Dos Anjos -190 Neil Magny +165 Welterweight Ilir Latifi -130 Tyson Pedro +110 Light heavyweight Jeremy Stephens -117 Gilbert Melendez -103 Featherweight Sara McMann -275 Ketlen Vieira +215 Women's bantamweight Henry Cejudo -320 Wilson Reis +270 Flyweight Ashlee Evans-Smith -270 Sarah Moras +210 Women's bantamweight Gavin Tucker -235 Rick Glenn +200 Featherweight Alex White -160 Mitch Clarke +140 Lightweight Arjan Bhuller -225 Luis Henrique +175 Heavyweight Adriano Martins -400 Kajan Johnson +300 Lightweight

Early prelims will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. At 8 p.m. ET, it will switch over to FS1 for prelims. The main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET. The fight will be held at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. For the PPV portion of the fight, you can order it on UFC.TV for $59.99, or use UFC's site to see which bars will be streaming the fight. The fight will also be available through your local cable provider/TV for the same price as the stream.