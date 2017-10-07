Watch UFC 216 -- Ferguson vs. Lee: Start time, live stream, card, PPV price, prelims
Get all the info you need to watch Tony Ferguson-Kevin Lee, Demetrious Johnson-Ray Borg and more
We made it to the big show. Though it wasn't without another unusual set of circumstances to get to UFC 216, both Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee are ready to duke it out for the interim lightweight title on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
What has almost become customary at this point played out again on Friday morning when Lee came in at 156 pounds during the weigh-in ceremony, but was given an extra hour to cut the final pound and reach the championship weight for the fight. With about five minute left, Lee stepped on the scale and nailed it, coming in at 154.5 pounds. With his fight against Ferguson official, plus Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson looking to set a UFC record, UFC 216 is shaping up to be quite the show.
Here's how the full fight card -- including prelims and early prelims -- shakes out with the latest odds from Westgate.
|Favorite
|Challenger
|Weightclass
Tony Ferguson -275
Kevin Lee +225
Interim lightweight title
Demetrious Johnson (c) -1400
Ray Borg +800
Flyweight title
Fabricio Werdum -270
Derrick Lewis +220
Heavyweight
Kalindra Faria -220
Mara Romero Borella +180
Women's flyweight
Beneil Dariush -220
Evan Dunham +180
Lightweight
Tom Duquesnoy -160
Cody Stamann +140
Bantamweight
Lando Vannata -200
Bobby Green +170
Lightweight
Poliana Botelho -160
Pearl Gonzalez +140
Strawweight
|Brad Tavares -175
|Thales Leites +155
|Welterweight
|Magomed Bibulatov -650
|John Moraga +450
|Flyweight
|Matt Schnell -115
|Marco Beltran -105
|Flyweight
|Walt Harris -340
|Mark Godbeer +270
|Heavyweight
The action kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET with the early prelims, which you can watch exclusively on UFC Fight Pass. Then at 8 p.m. ET, the action heads to FX for the preliminary card, which you can stream online with Fox Sports Go.
Finally, the PPV portion of the night starts at 10 p.m. ET and can be purchased for 59.99 through your local cable provider or through UFC.TV if you would like to stream the bouts.
