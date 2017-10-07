Watch UFC 216 -- Ferguson vs. Lee: Start time, live stream, card, PPV price, prelims

We made it to the big show. Though it wasn't without another unusual set of circumstances to get to UFC 216, both Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee are ready to duke it out for the interim lightweight title on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

What has almost become customary at this point played out again on Friday morning when Lee came in at 156 pounds during the weigh-in ceremony, but was given an extra hour to cut the final pound and reach the championship weight for the fight. With about five minute left, Lee stepped on the scale and nailed it, coming in at 154.5 pounds. With his fight against Ferguson official, plus Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson looking to set a UFC record, UFC 216 is shaping up to be quite the show.

Here's how the full fight card -- including prelims and early prelims -- shakes out with the latest odds from Westgate.





Favorite Challenger Weightclass Tony Ferguson -275 Kevin Lee +225 Interim lightweight title Demetrious Johnson (c) -1400 Ray Borg +800 Flyweight title Fabricio Werdum -270 Derrick Lewis +220 Heavyweight Kalindra Faria -220 Mara Romero Borella +180 Women's flyweight Beneil Dariush -220 Evan Dunham +180 Lightweight Tom Duquesnoy -160 Cody Stamann +140 Bantamweight Lando Vannata -200 Bobby Green +170 Lightweight Poliana Botelho -160 Pearl Gonzalez +140 Strawweight Brad Tavares -175 Thales Leites +155 Welterweight Magomed Bibulatov -650 John Moraga +450 Flyweight Matt Schnell -115 Marco Beltran -105 Flyweight Walt Harris -340 Mark Godbeer +270 Heavyweight

The action kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET with the early prelims, which you can watch exclusively on UFC Fight Pass. Then at 8 p.m. ET, the action heads to FX for the preliminary card, which you can stream online with Fox Sports Go.

Finally, the PPV portion of the night starts at 10 p.m. ET and can be purchased for 59.99 through your local cable provider or through UFC.TV if you would like to stream the bouts.