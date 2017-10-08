Watch UFC 216 -- Ferguson vs. Lee: Start time, live stream, main card, PPV price

Get all the info you need to watch Tony Ferguson-Kevin Lee, Demetrious Johnson-Ray Borg and more

We made it to the big show. Though it wasn't without another unusual set of circumstances to get to UFC 216, both Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee are ready to duke it out for the interim lightweight title on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

What has almost become customary at this point played out again on Friday morning when Lee came in at 156 pounds during the weigh-in ceremony, but was given an extra hour to cut the final pound and reach the championship weight for the fight. With about five minute left, Lee stepped on the scale and nailed it, coming in at 154.5 pounds. With his fight against Ferguson official, plus Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson looking to set a UFC record, UFC 216 is shaping up to be quite the show.

Here's how the full fight card -- including prelims and early prelims -- shakes out with the latest odds from Westgate.


FavoriteChallengerWeightclass

Tony Ferguson -275

Kevin Lee +225

Interim lightweight title

Demetrious Johnson (c) -1400

Ray Borg +800

Flyweight title

Fabricio Werdum -270

Derrick Lewis +220

Heavyweight

 Kalindra Faria -220

Mara Romero Borella +180

Women's flyweight

Beneil Dariush -220

Evan Dunham +180

Lightweight

Tom Duquesnoy -160

Cody Stamann +140

Bantamweight

Lando Vannata -200

Bobby Green +170

Lightweight

Poliana Botelho -160

Pearl Gonzalez +140

Strawweight

Brad Tavares -175Thales Leites +155Welterweight
Magomed Bibulatov -650John Moraga +450Flyweight
Matt Schnell -115Marco Beltran -105Flyweight
Walt Harris -340Mark Godbeer +270Heavyweight

The action kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET with the early prelims, which you can watch exclusively on UFC Fight Pass. Then at 8 p.m. ET, the action heads to FX for the preliminary card, which you can stream online with Fox Sports Go.

Finally, the PPV portion of the night starts at 10 p.m. ET and can be purchased for 59.99 through your local cable provider or through UFC.TV if you would like to stream the bouts.

