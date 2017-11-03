Watch UFC 217 -- Bisping vs. St-Pierre: Live stream online, start time, fight card, date
UFC 217 is a big weekend for UFC, as Bisping tries to defend his belt
Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre will be headlining UFC 217 in the main event at Madison Square Garden, as Bisping tries to defend his belt against the 25-2 St-Pierre. It's a clash of styles, as the methodical, technical St-Pierre will be looking to get the brash Bisping off balance. UFC 217 features a full card, with other key fights including the likes of Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas in a championship bout.
It will be a long night of fights spanned over a few networks, so here's everything you need to know to watch UFC 217. For UFC Fight Pass, there is a 7-day free trial, and after that, packages start $7.99 a month.
UFC 217 -- Early Preliminaries
Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
Watch: UFC Fight Pass
UFC 217 -- Prelims
Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
Watch: FS1
UFC 217 -- Main Event
Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
Watch: UFC.TV | PPV ($59.99)
Marquee: Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre
Odds + Undercard
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Georges St-Pierre (-117)
Michael Bisping (-103)
Middleweight title fight
Cody Garbrandt (-175)
TJ Dillashaw (+150)
Bantamweight title fight
Joanna Jedrzejczyk (-550)
Rose Namajunas (+420)
Women's strawweight title fight
Stephen Thompson (-178)
Jorge Masvidal (+153)
Welterweight bout
Paulo Costa (-260)
Johny Hendricks (+220)
Middleweight bout
Joe Duffy (-148)
James Vick (+128)
Lightweight bout
Walt Harris (-360)
Mark Godbeer (+295)
Heavyweight bout
Ovince Saint Preux (-159)
Corey Anderson (+139)
Light heavyweight bout
Mickey Gall (-112)
Randy Brown (-108)
Welterweight bout
Curtis Blaydes (-340)
Aleksei Oleinik (+280)
Heavyweight bout
Ion Cutelaba (-500)
Michal Oleksiejczuk
Light heavyweight bout
Ricardo Ramos
Aiemann Zahabi (+165)
Bantamweight bout
The action starts at 6:30 and will extend until the Main Event is over. It promises to be a long, exciting night of fighting, and several champions will be decided throughout it.
