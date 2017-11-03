Watch UFC 217 -- Bisping vs. St-Pierre: Live stream online, start time, fight card, date

Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre will be headlining UFC 217 in the main event at Madison Square Garden, as Bisping tries to defend his belt against the 25-2 St-Pierre. It's a clash of styles, as the methodical, technical St-Pierre will be looking to get the brash Bisping off balance. UFC 217 features a full card, with other key fights including the likes of Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas in a championship bout.

It will be a long night of fights spanned over a few networks, so here's everything you need to know to watch UFC 217. For UFC Fight Pass, there is a 7-day free trial, and after that, packages start $7.99 a month.

UFC 217 -- Early Preliminaries

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Watch: UFC Fight Pass

UFC 217 -- Prelims

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Watch: FS1

UFC 217 -- Main Event

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Watch: UFC.TV | PPV ($59.99)

Marquee: Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre

Odds + Undercard

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Georges St-Pierre (-117) Michael Bisping (-103) Middleweight title fight Cody Garbrandt (-175) TJ Dillashaw (+150) Bantamweight title fight Joanna Jedrzejczyk (-550) Rose Namajunas (+420) Women's strawweight title fight Stephen Thompson (-178) Jorge Masvidal (+153) Welterweight bout Paulo Costa (-260) Johny Hendricks (+220) Middleweight bout Joe Duffy (-148) James Vick (+128) Lightweight bout Walt Harris (-360) Mark Godbeer (+295) Heavyweight bout Ovince Saint Preux (-159) Corey Anderson (+139) Light heavyweight bout Mickey Gall (-112) Randy Brown (-108) Welterweight bout Curtis Blaydes (-340) Aleksei Oleinik (+280) Heavyweight bout Ion Cutelaba (-500) Michal Oleksiejczuk Light heavyweight bout Ricardo Ramos Aiemann Zahabi (+165) Bantamweight bout

The action starts at 6:30 and will extend until the Main Event is over. It promises to be a long, exciting night of fighting, and several champions will be decided throughout it.