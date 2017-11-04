Watch UFC 217 -- St-Pierre vs. Bisping: Live stream online, time, fight card, prelims

UFC 217 is a big weekend for UFC, as Bisping tries to defend his belt

Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre will be headlining UFC 217 in the main event at Madison Square Garden, as Bisping tries to defend his belt against the 25-2 St-Pierre. It's a clash of styles, as the methodical, technical St-Pierre will be looking to get the brash Bisping off balance. UFC 217 features a full card, with other key fights including the likes of Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas in a championship bout.

It will be a long night of fights spanned over a few networks, so here's everything you need to know to watch UFC 217. For UFC Fight Pass, there is a 7-day free trial, and after that, packages start $7.99 a month.

UFC 217 -- Early Preliminaries

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
Watch: UFC Fight Pass

UFC 217 -- Prelims

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
Watch: FS1

UFC 217 -- Main Event

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
WatchUFC.TV | PPV ($59.99)
Marquee: Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre

Odds + Undercard

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Georges St-Pierre -115

Michael Bisping -105

Middleweight title fight

Cody Garbrandt -190

TJ Dillashaw +170

Bantamweight title fight

Joanna Jedrzejczyk -700

Rose Namajunas +500

Women's strawweight title fight

Stephen Thompson -185

Jorge Masvidal +165

Welterweight bout

Paulo Costa -320

Johny Hendricks +260

Middleweight bout

Joe Duffy -160

James Vick +140

Lightweight bout

Walt Harris -360

Mark Godbeer +290

Heavyweight bout

Ovince Saint Preux -160

Corey Anderson +140

Light heavyweight bout

Mickey Gall -120

Randy Brown +100

Welterweight bout

Curtis Blaydes -320

Aleksei Oleinik +260

Heavyweight bout

Ricardo Ramos -200

Aiemann Zahabi +175

Bantamweight bout

The action starts at 6:30 and will extend until the Main Event is over. It promises to be a long, exciting night of fighting, and several champions will be decided throughout it. 

