Watch UFC 217 -- St-Pierre vs. Bisping: Live stream online, time, fight card, prelims
UFC 217 is a big weekend for UFC, as Bisping tries to defend his belt
Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre will be headlining UFC 217 in the main event at Madison Square Garden, as Bisping tries to defend his belt against the 25-2 St-Pierre. It's a clash of styles, as the methodical, technical St-Pierre will be looking to get the brash Bisping off balance. UFC 217 features a full card, with other key fights including the likes of Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas in a championship bout.
It will be a long night of fights spanned over a few networks, so here's everything you need to know to watch UFC 217. For UFC Fight Pass, there is a 7-day free trial, and after that, packages start $7.99 a month.
UFC 217 -- Early Preliminaries
Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
Watch: UFC Fight Pass
UFC 217 -- Prelims
Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
Watch: FS1
UFC 217 -- Main Event
Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
Watch: UFC.TV | PPV ($59.99)
Marquee: Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre
Odds + Undercard
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Georges St-Pierre -115
Michael Bisping -105
Middleweight title fight
Cody Garbrandt -190
TJ Dillashaw +170
Bantamweight title fight
Joanna Jedrzejczyk -700
Rose Namajunas +500
Women's strawweight title fight
Stephen Thompson -185
Jorge Masvidal +165
Welterweight bout
Paulo Costa -320
Johny Hendricks +260
Middleweight bout
Joe Duffy -160
James Vick +140
Lightweight bout
Walt Harris -360
Mark Godbeer +290
Heavyweight bout
Ovince Saint Preux -160
Corey Anderson +140
Light heavyweight bout
Mickey Gall -120
Randy Brown +100
Welterweight bout
Curtis Blaydes -320
Aleksei Oleinik +260
Heavyweight bout
Ricardo Ramos -200
Aiemann Zahabi +175
Bantamweight bout
The action starts at 6:30 and will extend until the Main Event is over. It promises to be a long, exciting night of fighting, and several champions will be decided throughout it.
-
-
-
-
-
