Watch UFC 218 -- Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo: Live stream online, fight card, start time

UFC 218 is Saturday night at the new Little Caesar's Arena, and a feathweight title fight headlines the event as Max Holloway defends his championship against Jose Aldo. Aldo comes in at 26-3 against Holloway's 18-3 record. It promises to be a brawl for the belt. Other main card fights include Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou, Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis, Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje and finally, Tecia Torres vs. Michelle Waterson.

For Holloway and Aldo, it's a grudge match. Holloway won the first fight by TKO at UFC 212, and he'll look to duplicate that result. Aldo, of course, has other plans, as he has said he plans on taking the belt and retiring a champion.

How to watch UFC 218's Main Card

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Little Caesar's Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Channel: UFC.TV (click here to order)

Stream: UFC PPV (see link above)

How to watch UFC 218's Prelims

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1 (check local listings)

Stream: fubo.TV or Fox Sports GO

How to watch UFC 218's Early Prelims

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 6:15 p.m. ET

Location: Little Caesar's Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Stream: UFC Fight Pass

UFC 2018 Main Card odds

Favorite Underdog Class Max Holloway (-305) Jose Aldo (+235) Featherweight title fight Francis Ngannou (-235) Alistair Overeem (+185) Heavyweight Henry Cejudo (-300) Sergio Pettis (+230) Flyweight Justin Gaethja (-190) Eddie Alvarez (+155) Lightweight Tecia Torres (-250) Michelle Waterson (+195) Women's strawweight

Prelim odds

Favorite Underdog Class Paul Felder (-115) Charles Oliveira (-115) Lightweight Alex Oliveira (-260) Yancy Medeiros (+200) Welterweight David Teymur (-200) Drakkar Klose (+160) Lightweight Felice Herrig (-140) Cortney Kasey (+110) Women's strawweight

Early prelim odds

Favorite Underdog Class Amanda Cooper (-500) Angela Magana (+350) Women's strawweight Abdul Razak Alhassan (-250) Sabah Homasi (+195) Welterweight Dominick Reyes (-500) Jeremy Kimball (+350) Light heavyweight Justin Willis (-225) Allen Crowder (+175) Heavyweight

The rematch is the big story of the night, as there is an almost amicable hostility between Holloway and Aldo. Throughout the night, there will be various big fights, but as Aldo comes for Holloway's belt, it will be interesting to see who is able to come out on top. Although Holloway is favored and 1-0 in this match-up, Aldo has been fighting vigorously to get back on the main stage against him.

UFC 218 cost

UFC TV can be purchased for $59.99 or viewers can get a six-month pass for $86.96.