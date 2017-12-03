Watch UFC 218 -- Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo: Live stream online, fight card, start time

Everything you need to know to watch UFC 218 at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit

UFC 218 is Saturday night at the new Little Caesar's Arena, and a feathweight title fight headlines the event as Max Holloway defends his championship against Jose Aldo. Aldo comes in at 26-3 against Holloway's 18-3 record. It promises to be a brawl for the belt. Other main card fights include Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou, Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis, Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje and finally, Tecia Torres vs. Michelle Waterson.

For Holloway and Aldo, it's a grudge match. Holloway won the first fight by TKO at UFC 212, and he'll look to duplicate that result. Aldo, of course, has other plans, as he has said he plans on taking the belt and retiring a champion.

How to watch UFC 218's Main Card

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
Start time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Little Caesar's Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
Channel: UFC.TV (click here to order)
Stream: UFC PPV (see link above)

How to watch UFC 218's Prelims

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1 (check local listings)
Stream: fubo.TV or Fox Sports GO

How to watch UFC 218's Early Prelims

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
Time: 6:15 p.m. ET
Location: Little Caesar's Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
Stream: UFC Fight Pass

UFC 2018 Main Card odds

FavoriteUnderdogClass

Max Holloway (-305)

Jose Aldo (+235)

Featherweight title fight

Francis Ngannou (-235)

Alistair Overeem (+185)

Heavyweight

Henry Cejudo (-300)

Sergio Pettis (+230)

Flyweight

Justin Gaethja (-190)

Eddie Alvarez (+155)

Lightweight

Tecia Torres (-250)

Michelle Waterson (+195)

Women's strawweight

Prelim odds

FavoriteUnderdogClass

Paul Felder (-115)

Charles Oliveira (-115)

Lightweight

Alex Oliveira (-260)

Yancy Medeiros (+200)

Welterweight

David Teymur (-200)

Drakkar Klose (+160)

Lightweight

Felice Herrig (-140)

Cortney Kasey (+110)

Women's strawweight

Early prelim odds

FavoriteUnderdogClass

Amanda Cooper (-500)

Angela Magana (+350)

Women's strawweight

Abdul Razak Alhassan (-250)

Sabah Homasi (+195)

Welterweight

Dominick Reyes (-500)

Jeremy Kimball (+350)

Light heavyweight

Justin Willis (-225)

Allen Crowder (+175)

Heavyweight

The rematch is the big story of the night, as there is an almost amicable hostility between Holloway and Aldo. Throughout the night, there will be various big fights, but as Aldo comes for Holloway's belt, it will be interesting to see who is able to come out on top. Although Holloway is favored and 1-0 in this match-up, Aldo has been fighting vigorously to get back on the main stage against him.

UFC 218 cost

UFC TV can be purchased for $59.99 or viewers can get a six-month pass for $86.96. 

