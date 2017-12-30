Watch UFC 219 -- Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm: Live stream, start time, date, prelims
The UFC women have a marquee match-up in one of the most anticipated fights of the year
Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm get the big stage at UFC 219 in Las Vegas on Saturday night, as Cyborg attempts to defend her women's featherweight belt against the challenging Holm. Cyborg is 18-1, and hasn't lost since her professional debut in 2005, whereas Holm is 11-3 and just recently ended a three-fight losing streak. Sixteen of Cyborg's wins have come by knockout. Although Cyborg is favored, the disparity isn't as great as it would appear to be on paper -- and Holm is coming off a huge win against Bethe Correia in June.
While there won't be any other belts at stake on the card, Khabib Nurmagomedov is putting a No. 2 ranking on the line against No. 4 Edson Barboza. A pair of top lightweights do battle when Dan Hooker faces off against Marc Diakiese, rising strawweight prospect Cynthia Calvillo matches up with Carla Esparza and Carlos Condit takes on Neil Magny. The marquee fight here is clear, but of the five fights on the main card, four of them involve top fighters putting their rankings on the line.
How to watch UFC 219 early prelims
Date: Saturday, Dec. 30
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
Stream: UFC Fight Pass
How to watch UFC 219 prelims
Date: Saturday, Dec. 30
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
Stream: fubo.TV (try for free!) and Fox Sports Go
Channel: FS1 (check local listings)
How to watch UFC 219 main card
Date: Saturday, Dec. 30
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
Stream: UFC.TV
Channel: PPV (check provider)
Main card odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight class
Cris Cyborg (-360)
Holly Holm (+295)
Women's featherweight title
Khabib Nurmagomedov (-300)
Edson Barboza (+250)
Lightweight bout
Marc Diakiese (-195)
Dan Hooker (+170)
Lightweight bout
Cynthia Calvillo (-240)
Carla Esparza (+205)
Women's strawweight bout
Carlos Condit (-155)
Neil Magny (+135)
Welterweight bout
It'll be a full night of fighting starting at 7:30 p.m. on Fight Pass. Those interested can purchase Fight Pass or get a seven day free trial for UFC 219. After that, Fight Pass has options from $7.99 per month.
Holm and Cyborg will be well worth checking out. It's going to be a huge fight in determining the female fighting landscape for 2018. Holm made a name for herself by taking down Ronda Rousey in UFC 193 in the second round with a massive head kick. Now, she can take down another giant of the sport on just before the start of 2018.
-
UFC 219 fight card, odds, schedule
Here's everything you need to know about UFC 219 in Las Vegas on Saturday night
-
UFC 219 predictions, picks, odds
See who the experts at CBS Sports are picking for the final UFC PPV of 2017
-
Best UFC knockouts of 2017
We rank the top five best knockouts from the year in mixed martial arts
-
White calls McGregor critics 'haters'
The UFC president did not hold back in bashing people not supporting McGregor as champion
-
UFC Fight of the Year: Gaethje-Johnson
Justin Gaethje and Michael Johnson gave fight fans the action the crave over two incredible...
-
2017 UFC fighter of year: Max Holloway
The featherweight champion did it all this year and put to bed any doubters of his abiliti...
Add a Comment