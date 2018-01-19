Watch UFC 220 -- Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou: Live stream online, start time

Although a great deal of attention has already turned towards UFC 223 as Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov looms, UFC 220 is providing a lot of interesting fights of its own, including two fighters putting belts on the line. Francis Ngannou is being favored to take the heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic, while Daniel Cormier is heavily favored to defend his title over Volkan Oezdemir. Ngannou has drawn a lot of attention over the past week, and bettors have clearly taken notice. Miocic has held the belt since May 2016, defending it twice, but if Ngannou has anything to say about it, that reign will be short-lived.

Cormier, meanwhile, is defending his light heavyweight title for the first time since being reinstated as champion. Since losing against Jon Jones in January 2015, Cormier has won his last four fights. Cormier suffered a loss in his most recent bout in July 2017, when Jones knocked him out, but after Jones tested positive for Turinabol, Cormier was, again, awarded the light heavyweight belt. He's looking for a clean win over Oezdemir to reaffirm his status. Elsewhere, Thomas Almeida and Rob Font are among the most closely contested fighters on the card, while Shane Burgos and Calvin Kattar round out the card alongside Gian Villante and Francimar Barroso.

How to watch UFC 220 early prelims

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

Stream: UFC Fight Pass

How to watch UFC 220 prelims

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

Stream: fubo.TV (try for free!) and Fox Sports Go

Channel: FS1 (check local listings)

How to watch UFC 220 main card

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

Stream: UFC.TV

Channel: PPV (check provider)

Main card odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Francis Ngannou (-178) Stipe Miocic (+153) Heavyweight title Daniel Cormier (-313) Volkan Oezdemir (+263) Light heavyweight title Shane Burgos (-195) Calvin Kattar (+170) Featherweight bout Gian Villante (-149) Francimar Barroso (+129) Light heavyweight bout Thomas Almeida (-112) Rob Font (-108) Bantamweight bout

It'll be a full night of fighting starting at 7 p.m. on Fight Pass. Those interested can purchase Fight Pass or get a seven day free trial for UFC 220. After that, Fight Pass has options from $7.99 per month.

Ngannou is always a good watch, and his 11-1 record speaks for itself. Ngannou hasn't lost since the second fight of his career, when he lost by unanimous decision to Zoumana Cisse in 2013. He has never held the heavyweight belt, but he's looking to change that on Saturday. Cormier's 19-1 record is also on the line. He hasn't lost since his first bout against Jones, who beat him in 2015. Since then, Jones is 5-0 -- with one of those being an overturned fight. Oezdemir is a longshot to win this fight, but he is 15-1. Oezdemir hasn't been in a fight since UFC 214 in July 2017 -- the same night Jones knocked out Cormier. Oezdemir would love to follow in his footsteps.