Watch UFC 226 live stream -- Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic start time, online, TV channel

When it comes to an anticipated fight card on paper, there are generally few every year that can match the lineup put together for International Fight Week. This year, the highlight event of the week is UFC 226, which features a heavyweight championship showdown that few thought may ever be possible.

In the main event of the evening, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will step up a weight class to challenge for the heavyweight championship when he takes on Stipe Miocic. These two have been cleaning out their respective divisions, so now it's time to see who the true king of the bigger men is.

The co-main event sees a man who Miocic just beat in his most recent fight, Francis Ngannou, taking on another heavyweight power puncher in Derrick Lewis. Those two are sure to produce fireworks when they step in the Octagon on Saturday night. It was expected to feature featherweight champion Max Holloway and Brian Ortega for the 145-pound title, but a concussion suffered by Holloway pulled both men from the card.

That and so much more is expected on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena, and below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 226 action on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 226 prelims

Date: Saturday, July 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Channel: FS1

How to watch UFC 226 main card

Date: Saturday, July 7

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon

Channel: PPV (check provider)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 226 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 226 main card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight Class Stipe Miocic (c) -255 Daniel Cormier +215 UFC heavyweight championship Francis Ngannou -370 Derrick Lewis +285 Heavyweight Paul Felder -150 Mike Perry +130 Welterweight Michael Chiesa -155 Anthony Pettis +135 Lightweight Gokhan Saki -140 Khalil Rountree +120 Light heavyweight



