Watch UFC 226 live stream -- Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic start time, TV channel
All the info you need to catch the UFC 226 event on Saturday in Las Vegas
One of the biggest events of of the year in MMA has finally arrived. Saturday night, the UFC 226 event will take place in Las Vegas as 2018 International Fight Week wraps up. Once again, the UFC has compiled one of the most exciting cards of the year for its biggest event, highlighted by a tremendous superfight.
In the main event of the evening, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will step up a weight class to challenge for the heavyweight championship when he takes on Stipe Miocic. These two have been cleaning out their respective divisions, so now it's time to see who the true king of the bigger men is.
The co-main event sees a man who Miocic just beat in his most recent fight, Francis Ngannou, taking on another heavyweight power puncher in Derrick Lewis. Those two are sure to produce fireworks when they step in the Octagon on Saturday night.
That and so much more is expected on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena, and below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 226 action on Saturday night.
How to watch UFC 226 prelims
Date: Saturday, July 7
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Channel: FS1
How to watch UFC 226 main card
Date: Saturday, July 7
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon
Channel: PPV (check provider)
Now, here's a look at the UFC 226 main fight card and betting odds.
UFC 226 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Stipe Miocic (c) -255
Daniel Cormier +215
UFC heavyweight championship
Francis Ngannou -370
Derrick Lewis +285
Heavyweight
Paul Felder -150
Mike Perry +130
Welterweight
Michael Chiesa -155
Anthony Pettis +135
Lightweight
Gokhan Saki -140
Khalil Rountree +120
Light heavyweight
-
