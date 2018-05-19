Watch UFC Fight Night 129 -- Kamaru Usman vs. Demian Maia: Start time, fight, live stream

Here's how you can catch a jam-packed card from Santiago, Chile on Saturday night

Kamaru Usman got his wish. The UFC welterweight who felt as though he was being avoided by every name in the 170-pound division is set to headline UFC Fight Night Santiago when he squares off with perennial title contender Demian Maia. Usman was originally scheduled to take on Santiago Ponzinibbio, but an injury to the Argentine forced him out of action with less than a month to go before the fight.

Now, Usman gets to showcase his talent against one of the toughest wrestlers in the division and could vault into the championship conversation with his 12th straight win. Here's a look at the fight card for Santiago with the latest odds from Bovada.

UFC Fight Night Santiago card, odds 

FavoriteChallengerWeightlcass

Kamaru Usman -700

Demian Maia +450

Welterweight

Tatiana Suarez -700

Alex Grasson +450

Women's strawweight

Dominick Reyes -225

Jared Cannonier +175

Light heavyweight

Diego Rivas -165

Guido Cannetti +135

Bantamweight

Andrea Lee -305

Veronica Macedo +235

Women's flyweight

Vincente Luque -225Chad Laprise +175Welterweight

UFC Fight Night 129 viewing information

Date: Saturday, May 19
Time: 10 p.m. ET | Location: Movistar Arena -- Santiago, Chile
TV channel: fuboTV (try for free) and FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Go

