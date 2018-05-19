Watch UFC Fight Night 129 -- Kamaru Usman vs. Demian Maia: Start time, fight, live stream
Here's how you can catch a jam-packed card from Santiago, Chile on Saturday night
Kamaru Usman got his wish. The UFC welterweight who felt as though he was being avoided by every name in the 170-pound division is set to headline UFC Fight Night Santiago when he squares off with perennial title contender Demian Maia. Usman was originally scheduled to take on Santiago Ponzinibbio, but an injury to the Argentine forced him out of action with less than a month to go before the fight.
Now, Usman gets to showcase his talent against one of the toughest wrestlers in the division and could vault into the championship conversation with his 12th straight win. Here's a look at the fight card for Santiago with the latest odds from Bovada.
UFC Fight Night Santiago card, odds
|Favorite
|Challenger
|Weightlcass
Kamaru Usman -700
Demian Maia +450
Welterweight
Tatiana Suarez -700
Alex Grasson +450
Women's strawweight
Dominick Reyes -225
Jared Cannonier +175
Light heavyweight
Diego Rivas -165
Guido Cannetti +135
Bantamweight
Andrea Lee -305
Veronica Macedo +235
Women's flyweight
|Vincente Luque -225
|Chad Laprise +175
|Welterweight
UFC Fight Night 129 viewing information
Date: Saturday, May 19
Time: 10 p.m. ET | Location: Movistar Arena -- Santiago, Chile
TV channel: fuboTV (try for free) and FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Go
