Watch UFC Fight Night 129 -- Kamaru Usman vs. Demian Maia: Start time, fight, live stream

Kamaru Usman got his wish. The UFC welterweight who felt as though he was being avoided by every name in the 170-pound division is set to headline UFC Fight Night Santiago when he squares off with perennial title contender Demian Maia. Usman was originally scheduled to take on Santiago Ponzinibbio, but an injury to the Argentine forced him out of action with less than a month to go before the fight.

Now, Usman gets to showcase his talent against one of the toughest wrestlers in the division and could vault into the championship conversation with his 12th straight win. Here's a look at the fight card for Santiago with the latest odds from Bovada.

UFC Fight Night Santiago card, odds

Favorite Challenger Weightlcass Kamaru Usman -700 Demian Maia +450 Welterweight Tatiana Suarez -700 Alex Grasson +450 Women's strawweight Dominick Reyes -225 Jared Cannonier +175 Light heavyweight Diego Rivas -165 Guido Cannetti +135 Bantamweight Andrea Lee -305 Veronica Macedo +235 Women's flyweight Vincente Luque -225 Chad Laprise +175 Welterweight

UFC Fight Night 129 viewing information



Date: Saturday, May 19

Time: 10 p.m. ET | Location: Movistar Arena -- Santiago, Chile

TV channel: fuboTV (try for free) and FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Go