Watch UFC Fight Night 124 -- Stephens vs. Choi: Start time, fight card, odds, live stream
A featherweight bout headlines the card in St. Louis
This weekend, a pair of UFC featherweight contenders will compete in the main event of a rare Sunday offering from the company. Jeremy Stephens (26-14), the No. 9-ranked fighter in the division, will look to earn his second win in the last four months when he takes on the "Korean Superboy," and the 13th-ranked featherweight in UFC, Doohoo Choi (14-2).
Following two consecutive losses, Stephens began his climb back up the featherweight ranks with a unanimous decision win over Gilbert Melendez in September at UFC 215. The win by Stephens earned the competitors a Fight of the Night bonus. Meanwhile, Choi will be stepping into the Octagon for the first time since December 2016 when he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Cub Swanson at UFC 206. That battle also earned Fight of the Night honors, and was considered by many to be the best fight of 2016.
This Sunday's UFC St. Louis card will also feature the flyweight debut of the ever-popular Paige VanZant (7-3). "12 Gauge" has not fought since her loss to Michelle Waterson back in December 2016 -- a card that also took place on Fox -- but she'll look to make an immediate mark on the 125-pound division when she takes on 10th-ranked contender, Jessica-Rose Clark (8-4, 1 NC).
How to watch UFC St. Louis early prelims
Date: Sunday, Jan. 14
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Location: Scottrade Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
Stream: UFC Fight Pass
How to watch prelims
Date: Sunday, Jan. 14
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Stream: fubo.TV (try for free!) and Fox Sports Go
Channel: FS1 (check local listings)
How to watch main card
Date: Sunday, Jan. 14
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: fubo.TV (try for free!) and FOX Sports Go
Channel: FS1 (check local listings)
Main card odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Doohoo Choi -160
Jeremy Stephens +130
Featherweight
Michael Johnson -165
Darren Elkins +135
Middleweight
Paige VanZant -115
Jessica-Rose Clark -115
Flyweight
Kamaru Usman -650
Emil Meek +425
Welterweight
We have a full night of fights ahead of us this Sunday in St. Louis, with of course many eyes being on the flyweight debut of VanZant. All due respect to the fighters in the main and co-main events, VanZant is still considered a huge draw for the company and her competing on live television this weekend should bring some numbers in that Dana White and UFC should end up being pleased about in the end.
