WATCH: UFC fighter gets put away by devastating flying knee on Sao Paulo Fight Night card

Brazilian fight fans love the few times a year they get to see the UFC touch down in their area, and that's exactly what's taking place on Saturday night with the UFC Fight Night card going down in Sao Paulo. What Brazilian fight fans also love when the UFC comes around is seeing one of their own put on a thrilling performance, and that's exactly what Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos provided to his people early in the night.

Dos Santos, who fights out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil, took on Luigi Vendramini in a welterweight bout as part of the early prelim portion of the UFC Fight Night 137 card. In Round 2, dos Santos brought their scrap to a close with this devastating flying knee that heavily staggered Vendramini. While it was pretty clear the brutal knee strike was enough to end the bout, it was officially brought to a conclusive end after a few follow-up punches.

FLYING KNEE!!!@ElizeuCapoeira lands an INSANE flying knee and puts Vendramini away in round 2! #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/3dXrUzDlpy — UFC (@ufc) September 22, 2018

This knockout also may have put many in the welterweight division on notice as well. The 31-year-old is currently riding a six-fight winning streak following this victory, so it may not be long before dos Santos seeks a bigger climb up the ladder with performances such as this one on Saturday.