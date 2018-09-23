WATCH: UFC fighter gets put away by devastating flying knee on Sao Paulo Fight Night card
This is definitely a late entry for knockout of the year
Brazilian fight fans love the few times a year they get to see the UFC touch down in their area, and that's exactly what's taking place on Saturday night with the UFC Fight Night card going down in Sao Paulo. What Brazilian fight fans also love when the UFC comes around is seeing one of their own put on a thrilling performance, and that's exactly what Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos provided to his people early in the night.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Dos Santos, who fights out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil, took on Luigi Vendramini in a welterweight bout as part of the early prelim portion of the UFC Fight Night 137 card. In Round 2, dos Santos brought their scrap to a close with this devastating flying knee that heavily staggered Vendramini. While it was pretty clear the brutal knee strike was enough to end the bout, it was officially brought to a conclusive end after a few follow-up punches.
This knockout also may have put many in the welterweight division on notice as well. The 31-year-old is currently riding a six-fight winning streak following this victory, so it may not be long before dos Santos seeks a bigger climb up the ladder with performances such as this one on Saturday.
-
Tyron Woodley requires thumb surgery
Woodley will be on the shelf for eight to 12 weeks after the procedure
-
UFC 230 fight card, rumors, main event
The card for UFC 230 is coming together, though it still needs a main event
-
UFC 231: Jedrzejczyk vs. Shevchenko set
Two of the top women's fighters in the world will square off in Toronto this winter
-
McGregor signs six-fight deal with UFC
McGregor will fight inside the Octagon for the first time in nearly two years on Oct. 6
-
McGregor, Khabib meet for first time
The pair of top lightweights had plenty to say on Thursday at Radio City Music Hall
-
Jon Jones eligible to return in October
Jones will likely return to the Octagon before the year comes to a close