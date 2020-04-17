WATCH: UFC fighter Tony Ferguson still makes weight for canceled interim title bout
'El Cucuy' was a man of his word when it came to staying on weight for the scheduled 155-pound fight
To say UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson is a man of conviction might be an understatement.
Ferguson (25-3) was originally scheduled to headline UFC 249 this Saturday against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Even after Nurmagomedov pulled out amid coronavirus travel restrictions, Ferguson accepted a last-minute interim title bout against Justin Gaethje that eventually was postponed when UFC president Dana White was forced to halt plans.
A man of his word, the 36-year-old Ferguson decided to make a statement Friday morning by making the championship weight of 155 pounds during a live Instagram video.
Ferguson's gesture was a tribute to the discipline and commitment that have come to define his current 12-fight win streak, which has featured a number of unexpected hurdles to clear, including serious injury. He also saw a long-awaited meeting with Nurmagomedov fall apart an incredible five times going back to 2015.
Ferguson is expected to still face Gaethje in a headlining bout on May 9 when White attempts to produce a UFC 250 card originally scheduled for Brazil. Both fighters agreed verbally to the bout, which is expected to take place on U.S. soil -- either in Florida, where a recent ban was lifted on professional sports, or Las Vegas, if local laws will allow the promotion to use the UFC Apex center. The Nevada commission was reached by email on Thursday night by MMAFighting.com, saying that they are closed until further notice.
-
As UFC plans next move, NSAC 'closed'
White said their Nevada facility will hold events beginning in May and continuing for the foreseeable...
-
May 9 UFC odds, picks, predictions
Kyle Marley just locked in UFC picks and predictions for every bout for the May 9 card.
-
UFC plans to move ahead with May 9 event
After a setback in plans to hold an event on April 18, the promotion has shifted focus to stacking...
-
Scott Coker optimistic for summer return
Coker believes that when his promotion does come back, TV studios may largely serve as the...
-
Ten best LHW fighters in MMA history
Jones' dominance made him the clear-cut choice for the best light heavyweight in the history...
-
The 10 best featherweights ever, ranked
The CBS Sports experts voted to rank MMA's top 10 featherweights of all-time
-
Oliveira stops Lee in main event
Oliveria is now on a seven-fight winning streak, with all seven wins coming by knockout or...
-
Adesanya outpoints Romero to retain
The champion retain his belt over a peculiar 25 minutes of action on Saturday night