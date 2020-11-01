Following his third round TKO win against Anderson Silva on Saturday, Uriah Hall shared an emotional moment in the octagon with a man he considers his hero of the sport. The two middleweights clashed in the main event of UFC Fight Night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

After the referee called the fight in Hall's favor, he's overheard profusely apologizing to Silva, adding that the 45-year-old former UFC champ is the reason he's professionally fighting in the first place.

"I'm so sorry" an emotional Hall told Silva "You're the reason why I'm doing this. You're still one of the greatest."

Silva then replied "You can win your title. Just do it. Do your best."

One of the biggest reasons for the impassioned moment between the two men, beyond Hall's personal connection, is that this is likely the end for Silva's illustrious career. Arguably the greatest middleweight of all time, Silva spent the prime of his career setting records for the most knockouts and the most total finishes in a sport that demanded decisive victories from a man who used a diverse array of striking, which allowed him to dictate pace and rhythm of his clashes during his prime. The biggest record of his career is that of the longest title reign in UFC history at 2,457 days. At 45, his dominance inspired a generation of fighters to, at the very least, become an MMA fighter -- many of whom, like Hall, are at the age where they can compete against their idol.

If this is in fact Silva's last fight, he finishes with a record of 34 wins (23 knockouts) and 11 losses, including a 17-fight win streak that lasted from 2006 to 2012, and included wins over multiple UFC champions, including Rich Franklin, Forrest Griffin and Vitor Belfort.