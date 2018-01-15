WATCH: UFC legend Matt Hughes walks to Octagon months after near-fatal crash
The former champion was put in a coma after his truck was hit by a train in June
Matt Hughes is considered by many fight fans to be one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time. So when news broke in June that Hughes was involved in a crash that had him fighting for his life, fans were stunned. Hughes, 44, was driving his truck near his home in Illinois when the vehicle was hit by a train. Hughes had to be airlifted to the hospital and was in a coma for over a month.
But Hughes, fought through the entire recovery process and is now working to get back to full health. On Sunday at UFC Fight Night St. Louis, UFC honored the legend, who surprised fans by walking out to the Octagon under his own power.
Hughes (45-9, 17 KO, 18 SUB) retired from fighting in 2013 following consecutive knockout losses to end his career. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2010.
