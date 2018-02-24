Watch UFC on Fox 28 live stream: Start time, fight card in Orlando, online, TV
All the info you need to catch UFC on Fox 28 Saturday evening in Orlando
Before we get to UFC 222 on pay-per-view March 3, the UFC will deliver one more free fight card on Fox. Saturday night in Orlando, Florida brings us UFC on Fox 28, which is highlighted by two fights that could have some championship implications for the future.
The main event of UFC on Fox 28 on Saturday pits two featherweight contenders against one another, as Jeremy Stephens takes on Josh Emmett. Stephens has long been a rising contender in the division, and a win over Emmett in Orlando would keep him on track for a featherweight title shot in the near future. Stephens is no stranger to talking the talk, now we see on Saturday if he's ready to continue walking the walk in the Octagon.
On the women's side in the co-main event, Jessica Andrade faces off with Tecia Torres in a strawweight bout that could also see the winner challenge for the division's title at some point. Andrade is the favorite among many to come away victorious and eventually earn the shot, but Torres is considered one of the more underrated women fighters in the UFC, and a win over Andrade may stop fans from underrating her going forward.
Below is a look at the full main fight card for UFC on Fox 28 Saturday night.
UFC on Fox 28 main card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Jeremy Stephens (-140)
Josh Emmett (+110)
Featherweight
Jessica Andrade (-275)
Tecia Torres (+215)
Strawweight
Ovince Saint Preux (-155)
Ilir Latifi (+125)
Light Heavyweight
Mike Perry (-370)
Max Griffin (+280)
Welterweight
And below you can find the viewing information for UFC on Fox 28.
UFC on Fox 28 viewing information
Date: Saturday, Feb. 24
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Channel: Fox (check local listings)
