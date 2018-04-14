Watch UFC on Fox 29, Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje online: Live stream, start time

The UFC lightweight division could a make as the case as the most exciting in the promotion, and just one week after a new undisputed champion was crowned in Khabib Nurmagomedov, two top-10 competitors will take on one another to see who can inch closer towards a potential title shot down the road. In the main event of UFC on Fox 29 on Saturday, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will take center stage in what has the makings to be one of the best fights of the year.

Poirier (22-5, 1 NC) is the No. 5-ranked contender in the division, and is looking to build off his last victory, a third-round TKO win over Anthony Pettis last November at UFC Fight Night 120. Gaethje (18-1), the sixth-ranked lightweight fighter, is looking to get himself back into the win column with a victory over Poirier on Saturday. Following his Fight of the Year performance over Michael Johnson on The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption Finale, the 29-year-old suffered the first loss of his career when he was defeated via third-round TKO by former lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez at UFC 218.

Below is all the information you need to catch Poirier vs. Gaethje and the rest of the UFC on Fox 29 main card.

UFC on Fox 29 viewing information

Date: Saturday, April 14

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox (check local listings)

UFC on Fox 29 main card, odds