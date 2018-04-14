Watch UFC on Fox 29, Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje online: Live stream, start time
All the information you need to catch the lightweight showdown on Saturday night
The UFC lightweight division could a make as the case as the most exciting in the promotion, and just one week after a new undisputed champion was crowned in Khabib Nurmagomedov, two top-10 competitors will take on one another to see who can inch closer towards a potential title shot down the road. In the main event of UFC on Fox 29 on Saturday, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will take center stage in what has the makings to be one of the best fights of the year.
Poirier (22-5, 1 NC) is the No. 5-ranked contender in the division, and is looking to build off his last victory, a third-round TKO win over Anthony Pettis last November at UFC Fight Night 120. Gaethje (18-1), the sixth-ranked lightweight fighter, is looking to get himself back into the win column with a victory over Poirier on Saturday. Following his Fight of the Year performance over Michael Johnson on The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption Finale, the 29-year-old suffered the first loss of his career when he was defeated via third-round TKO by former lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez at UFC 218.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Below is all the information you need to catch Poirier vs. Gaethje and the rest of the UFC on Fox 29 main card.
UFC on Fox 29 viewing information
Date: Saturday, April 14
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Channel: Fox (check local listings)
UFC on Fox 29 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Dustin Poirier -145
Justin Gaethje +115
Lightweight
Israel Adesanya -230
Marvin Vettori +180
Middleweight
Alex Oliveira -200
Carlos Condit +160
Welterweight
|Cortney Casey -130
|Michelle Waterson +100
|Women's strawweight
-
UFC on Fox 29 preview, prediction
The lightweight showdown on Saturday should be one of the most exciting fights of the year
-
UFC on Fox 29 fight card, odds
UFC heads to Arizona this week with another banger in the lightweight division on tap
-
UFC 225 fight card, rumors, event
UFC's return to Chicago could be one of its better shows of the year
-
CM Punk official for UFC 225 card
Punk will try at least one more time to make his mark in the mixed martial arts world
-
Holm vs. Anderson set for UFC 225
The women's featherweight champion believes Holm still would have to work for a rematch
-
MMA: Recapping UFC 223
Taking a closer look at UFC 223, Conor McGregor's incident and Ronda Rousey's WWE deubt