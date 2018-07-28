Watch UFC on Fox 30 -- Alvarez vs. Poirier 2: Live stream online, start time, fight card

There haven't been too many instances as of late where fans could get overly excited about a free UFC card on Fox, but on Saturday night in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, that certainly comes to an end. The UFC on Fox 30 card that's set to take place on Saturday promises to bring all the excitement fight fans can ask for, with three huge bouts headlining the festivities.

In the main event of the evening, we get a rematch in the lightweight division that many have been waiting for as former champion Eddie Alvarez takes on Dustin Poirier. These two first clashed back at UFC 211 last May in what was slated to be one of the best fights of the year. Unfortunately, the fight was ruled a no contest after Alvarez connected with knees in the second round while Poirier was down on the mat. These two warriors will now get the opportunity to light the world on fire again in the stacked lightweight division, and hopefully no controversy emerges this time around.

As if that fight isn't enough to get you to tune in, the co-main event in the featherweight division features the legendary Jose Aldo aiming to get back on the winning track when he takes on up-and-coming contender Jeremy Stephens. And prior to that bout taking center stage in the Octagon, former women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk begins her quest to get back into title contention when she battles Tecia Torres.

Now you can see why this is one of the most anticipated free UFC cards in quite some time, and below is all the information you need to catch the action on Saturday in Calgary.

UFC on Fox 30 viewing information

Date: Saturday, July 28

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Channel: Fox (check local listings)

