WATCH: UFC's Sage Northcutt palms and juggles a kettleball because he can

Do not try this at the gym. Instagram at supersagenorthcutt

If you thought the guy who casually rips apples in half would struggle with kettlebells ... well, you're wrong.

Lightweight UFC phenom Sage Northcutt isn't also breaking cast-iron weights with his bare hands, but what he is doing with them is just as wild.

"Super Sage," the 21-year-old mixed martial arts standout out of Sacramento, Calif., flexed his muscles with another feat via Instagram this week -- an insane workout regimen that somehow entailed tossing, palming and all but juggling a kettlebell, sometimes with one hand:

HA HA A post shared by Sage Northcutt (@supersagenorthcutt) on Dec 21, 2017 at 6:59pm PST

Fitting it is that Northcutt captioned his video "HA HA" and found time, in between his hulking strides at the gym, to chuckle at his own raw power. He's laughing because he knows what we all know -- that he's stronger than all of us.