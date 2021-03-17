When Francis Ngannou steps into the Octagon to challenge Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight championship at UFC 260, he'll have a champion in his corner. Ngannou revealed on his vlog that welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will serve as one of his cornermen for the March 27 event.

"Kamaru Usman is gonna be in my corner for this fight," Ngannou said. "So it's good having him here, helping me out with the fight. By this time you need everything. Basically, he's gonna be in my corner and it's good for him to train where I am and to bring his own asset into the game to help because this is a very decisive moment leading up to the fight. It's very important to get with him, he's gonna be in my corner helping me with my wrestling, which is great."

Usman helping Ngannou with his wrestling could be a big asset to the challenger. In Ngannou's first meeting with Miocic -- at UFC 220 in January 2018 -- it was the champion's wrestling that almost completely nullified Ngannou's powerful striking. Miocic was the first man in the UFC to take Ngannou to a decision and just one of two men to take Ngannou past the second round during his Octagon career.

Ngannou currently sits as a -130 favorite to become champion when he faces Miocic at Las Vegas' UFC Apex, according to William Hill Sportsbook.

