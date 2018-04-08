WWE WrestleMania 34: Check out UFC prez Dana White supporting Ronda Rousey in debut
White isn't Rousey's boss anymore, but he still has the former bantamweight champ's back
Ronda Rousey has to have a ton of butterflies in her stomach on this Sunday. That's because the former UFC women's bantamweight champion is really to fully take the next step in her new career venture as she will step into the wrestling ring for the first time at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. Rousey will team with former WWE champion Kurt Angle to take on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in mixed tag team action on the card.
Since arriving in WWE back in January, it's been evident there are many Rousey supporters as she embarks on her new life as a full-time professional wrestler. Those fans will be out in droves on Sunday in the Superdome as she gets to live out her childhood dream of being a professional wrestler, and one of those who will be in attendance cheering her on is none other than Dana White.
Hours before WrestleMania 34 is set to get underway, the UFC president posted a picture of himself in one of Rousey's new WWE t-shirts, getting ready to head off to the "Big Easy" to see his former champion inflict pain on the power couple of McMahon and Triple H.
While Rousey doesn't offer her services to the UFC president anymore, you can't blame him being a huge supporter of whatever she does considering the money she made him while dominating the competition at a steady rate when she was at her peak. White could also be headed to New Orleans to see Brock Lesnar -- even though he claimed he only learned of his former heavyweight champion's involvement on the card just recently.
