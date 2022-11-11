Max Verstappen expects to put another race in the win column for Red Bull Racing at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace this Sunday in the Brazilian Grand Prix, and there's no reason to think that won't happen. Behind him, the battle for second in the driver standings is still in play between Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, and the Italian outfit will not only need a good finish by Leclerc but also one from Carlos Sainz Jr. as they try to hold off the suddenly charging Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

It may have taken them all season to get it right, but it looks like Mercedes has nearly gotten there. They are still off the pace of the flying Red Bulls, but Ferrari are now certainly within reach of the Silver Stars.

It's also that time of the season when teams will take a moment to kick the tires on their rising stars, such as Williams with Logan Sargeant, as the American is slated to get behind the wheel of the F1 car during the second open practice on Saturday. But for every driver such as Sargeant getting their chance, there are other drivers such as Daniel Ricciardo who are approaching an uncertain future on the grid.

The Australian hinted that he may be back in F1 in a reserve role, and rumors have spread of him landing anywhere from Mercedes to his old stomping grounds at Red Bull. Also thinking about his future will be Mick Schumacher, who has long been rumored to have worn out his welcome at Haas thanks to a rather expensive car bill he has saddled his team with this season.

How to watch the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix

Date: Sunday, Nov. 13

Sunday, Nov. 13 Location: 2.677 mile (4.309 kilometer), 15-turn Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace

2.677 mile (4.309 kilometer), 15-turn Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV: ABC

ABC Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

What to expect

Formula 1 leaves the rarified air of Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the circuit located at the second-highest elevation of any on the calendar, Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, or Interlagos. At 4,921 feet above sea level, Interlagos will present similar challenges that the 7,342-foot Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez did. The question this time will be if Ferrari does its math and gets its homework correct, as at a track that doesn't punish high-downforce cars, such as at Mexico City, Ferrari looked … well, slow. At least compared to the likes of Red Bull Racing and Mercedes.

Interlagos is unusual in that the opening segment of the circuit — Turns 1 and 2 — is a compound S-curve, known as the "Senna S." The first DRS detection zone is at the entrance of the Turn 2 and the first DRS zone down the first true straightaway is on the track at the exit of Turn 3 and the entrance of Turn 4. The twistiest, slowest section of Interlagos starts at the exit of 4 and delivers the field to the hard left-hander at Turn 12 (called the "Junction"), which brings the drivers uphill to Turn 13 ("Cafe") and the second high-speed section of the track, with the second and final straightaway — although shorter than the first straightaway, it's the fastest section of the track — at the exit of Turn 15.

Strategy wise, it is expected that Pirelli will bring similar compounds used at Mexico City to Interlagos, so the one-stopper should work again. That being said, both brakes and tires will pay a price at Interlagos thanks to its many off-camber and tight corners, and the practice sessions will be where the teams figure out what sort of rubber Pirelli brought for the weekend, and if a two-stop strategy would work better.

It's the last of the sprint qualifying races as well, which adds an additional level intrigue into tire usage for the teams. Need more? Well, it's expected to rain all three days at Interlagos. Plenty to think about indeed.