Kevin Magnussen has won the pole for the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race at Interlagos in São Paulo, his first career Formula 1 pole and the very first pole in the history of the United States-based Haas F1 Team. Magnussen capitalized on inclement weather and subsequent track conditions to earn a pole that has stunned the Formula 1 paddock.

Magnussen was the first car out at the start of Q3 when a red flag was brought out for George Russell, who went off course in Turn 5 and spun into a gravel trap. The red flag would see rain in São Paulo increase in intensity, preventing any other drivers from improving their lap times. Magnussen's lap of 1:11.674 allowed him to take the pole by two tenths over 2022 World Champion Max Verstappen.

Haas becomes the first United States F1 team to win a pole since 1975, when the late Tom Pryce won the pole for the British Grand Prix driving for UOP Shadow Racing. The team's first pole also comes in its 100th F1 start.

Magnussen's pole was a seminal moment for him, as his F1 career had been on the brink of being over until earlier this year when he was hurriedly hired by Haas as the replacement for Nikita Mazepin, who was fired over international sanctions stemming from his family's ties to the Russian government. Magnussen's celebration was an extremely emotional one for the Danish driver and his team.

"I don't know what to say," Magnussen said. "The team put me out on track in exactly the right moment. We were first out of the pit lane and did a pretty decent lap, and we're on pole ... I got back this year after a year out, and it's been just an amazing journey."

Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying results