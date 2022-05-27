To say that Scott Dixon has put 32 problems behind him is one way to look at starting from the pole position for the Indianapolis 500. It's a nice position to be in as it means you start in command of the race and clean air in front of you, if you can hold off the other two cars starting on the front row with you.

However, the Indy 500 is not just about pure speed. It's an endurance race, with ever-changing strategies and conditions, that tests the drivers and their teams at every chance it can. It is a race where a mistake can be made and you can still somehow end up in Victory Lane, or never recover from and wonder what could have been.

In the previous 105 events held, only 21 times has the driver who started first also finished first, including Dixon in 2008, his only Indy 500 victory. The last driver to do it was Simon Pagenaud in 2019.

How to watch the 106th Indianapolis 500

Date: May 29

May 29 Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway -- Indianapolis, Ind.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway -- Indianapolis, Ind. Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Who to watch for

The obvious driver to favor is Dixon. Not only has he won from the pole, his teammates at Chip Ganassi Racing have all proven to be consistently fast throughout the run up to the Indy 500. Alex Palou, defending series champion, will start next to Dixon in second, Marcus Ericsson starts fifth, 2013 winner Tony Kanaan sixth and Jimmie Johnson is on the fourth row on the grid in 12th.

Johnson could be the surprise here. He has been quick since his car rolled off the transporter, and was third fastest on the Monday following qualifying, when the teams moved the cars from qualifying trim to race setup. It is also interesting to note that Palou set the quickest pace followed by Dixon, giving Ganassi Racing the top three spots. Johnson had his best finish in the series at the Texas oval back in March, running sixth.

The sentimental favorite is Helio Castroneves, who is the defending champion and is going for a record-breaking fifth win at the Brickyard. He has the guile to get it done, but is starting from deep in the field in the 27th spot. While luck is a factor in every winner of the Indy 500, it may be that Castroneves would simply need too much of it for the race to fall into his lap.

That being said, Colton Herta will be starting on the same row, from the 25th spot, and certainly has the abilities to spring a shock, deep in the field win — as does the driver starting 26th, Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin — so who knows?

Ed Carpenter Racing is always quick at their hometown track, and with Rinus VeeKay starting third and Carpenter himself fourth they are right in the mix as the highest-qualifying Chevrolet-powered team. GM's bowtie division was thought to have a power advantage heading into the 500, but Honda seems to have found a little something extra for the month of May. Still, don't discount Ed Carpenter Racing, or for that matter the McLaren Arrow SP cars driven by Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist. A McLaren hasn't ended up in the winner's circle at Indy since 1976 but both of those drivers can change that.

It has been a rough season so far for powerhouse Andretti Autosport, but Romain Grosjean has been a bright spot in his first experience at the Brickyard. The Frenchman, who has raised an eyebrow or two with his rough driving style, rolls off ninth and will have two-time winner Takuma Sato (who has tussled with Grosjean this season) and 2018 race winner Will Power in the row with him.

Grosjean's teammate, 2016 winner Alexander Rossi, and Power's Team Penske stablemate Josef Newgarden -- who has 22 wins and two season championships in eight seasons but has come up short at the 500 -- are two more drivers more than capable enough to capture this race.

There are 33 storylines at the Indianapolis 500. Only one finishes with a big bottle of milk and happily ever after at the end.