Indianapolis Motor Speedway opened in 1909 and the first Indy 500 was run in 1911. In the 111 years since, the track has become hallowed ground for motorsports enthusiasts and the race has become one of the biggest spectacles in sports. The 2022 Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, and after the pandemic limited the experience for the past two years, nearly a quarter-million people are expected to be in attendance at The Brickyard.

The green flag is scheduled to drop at 12:45 p.m. ET with Scott Dixon sitting on the pole for the fifth time in his career. Dixon is the 4-1 favorite in the 2022 Indianapolis 500 odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Alex Palou is just behind him on the IndyCar odds board at 9-2.

Top 2022 Indy 500 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Will Power, even though he's an 18-1 long shot in the latest 2022 Indianapolis 500 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 41-year-old Australian won the 2014 IndyCar Series championship and sits atop the 2022 IndyCar standings entering the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Power will start in the middle of the fourth row on Sunday and the 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner will have fellow Chevy drivers both in front of and behind him to work with early on. After starting outside the top 20 in each of the last two years and never truly being a factor in either race, Power is poised to make a move to the front in the 2022 Indy 500.

And a massive shocker: Pato O'Ward, one of the Vegas favorites at 17-2, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2022 Indy 500 starting grid. The 23-year-old Mexican driver debuted in IndyCar in 2018 and he's made three trips to Victory Lane early in his IndyCar career and recorded top-six finishes in the last two Indy 500s.

However, he's still inexperienced with just 43 career IndyCar starts under his belt and he'll have to hope that the Hondas don't link up and pull away early. Four of the six drivers ahead of him on the 2022 Indianapolis 500 starting grid are in Hondas and they'll be likely to work together early. O'Ward is currently seventh in the 2022 IndyCar standings.

2022 Indianapolis 500 odds (via Caesars Sportsbook)

2022 Indianapolis 500 odds (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Scott Dixon 4-1

Alex Palou 9-2

Pato O'Ward 17-2

Josef Newgarden 10-1

Rinus VeeKay 12-1

Marcus Ericsson 14-1

Takuma Sato 14-1

Jimmie Johnson 16-1

Will Power 18-1

Colton Herta 18-1

Tony Kanaan 18-1

Ed Carpenter 22-1

Scott McLaughlin 22-1

Simon Pagenaud 25-1

Romain Grosjean 25-1

Helio Castroneves 25-1

Felix Rosenqvist 25-1

Alexander Rossi 30-1

Graham Rahal 50-1

David Malukas 50-1

Conor Daly 50-1

Marco Andretti 60-1

J.R. Hildebrand 75-1

Juan Pablo Montoya 100-1

Sage Karam 100-1

Jack Harvey 125-1

Santino Ferrucci 125-1

Kyle Kirkwood 150-1

Callum Illot 150-1

Christian Lundgaard 200-1

Devlin DeFrancesco 250-1

Stefan Wilson 500-1

Dalton Kellett 500-1

Indianapolis 500 starting grid

Row 1- Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Rinus VeeKay

Row 2- Ed Carpenter, Marcus Ericsson, Tony Kanaan

Row 3- Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Romain Grosjean

Row 4- Takuma Sato, Will Power, Jimmie Johnson

Row 5- David Malukas, Josef Newgarden, Santino Ferruci

Row 6- Simon Pagenaud, J.R. Hildebrand, Conor Daly

Row 7- Callum Ilott, Alexander Rossi, Graham Rahal

Row 8- Sage Karam, Marco Andretti, Devlin DeFrancesco

Row 9- Colton Herta, Scott McLaughlin, Helio Castroneves

Row 10- Kyle Kirkwood, Dalton Kellett, Juan Pablo Montoya

Row 11- Christian Lundgaard, Jack Harvey, Stefan Wilson