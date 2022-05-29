Juan Pablo Montoya is one of 20 drivers with at least two Indianapolis 500 victories on his resume. After winning as a rookie in 2000, the 46-year-old Colombian did not compete in the race again until 2014 and took the checkered flag for a second time the following year, setting the record for the longest gap between Indy 500 wins. Montoya hopes to join 10 other drivers with at least three victories when he participates in the 2022 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Montoya is a huge long shot at 100-1, while 2008 winner Scott Dixon is the 4-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Indianapolis 500 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Alex Palou is 9-2, Pato O'Ward is 17-2 and Josef Newgarden rounds out the top 2022 Indy 500 contenders at 10-1. Before making any 2022 Indy 500 picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Micah Roberts has to say.

A former Vegas bookmaker, Roberts was the first to offer expanded auto racing betting and now hands out winners to his followers on SportsLine. In 2016, rookie Alexander Rossi shocked the world, winning the Indy 500 as an 80-1 long shot. Roberts, the nation's premier auto racing betting expert, was all over Rossi.

The following year, sportsbooks listed Takuma Sato as a 25-1 long shot, but Roberts liked his speed during practice runs and listed him in the top 10 of his projected leaderboard. The result: Sato stunned the IndyCar world with his first win since 2013, and anybody who backed him saw a massive return. Roberts also had 2018 winner Will Power, who was listed at 10-1, in his top 10 and correctly predicted Simon Pagenaud to win the Indianapolis 500 a year later.

Top 2022 Indy 500 expert predictions

One driver Roberts is high on is Jimmie Johnson, who is listed at 16-1 in the latest Indy 500 odds. The 46-year-old began competing in the IndyCar series last season after a glorious 20-year career in the NASCAR Cup Series. He is tied with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for most Cup Series championships with seven and even with Cale Yarborough for sixth in the all-time list with 83 race wins.

Johnson made his IndyCar debut in 2021, initially agreeing to drive for Chip Ganassi Racing on a part-time basis as he made 12 starts during the 16-race season. He decided to participate in all 17 races this year and recorded his first top-10 finish in March, when he was sixth at Texas Motor Speedway.

"He's got Ganassi speed and showed off with top-five speeds in five of the practice sessions," Roberts told SportsLine. "(He) knows the track very well, has a chip on his shoulder and, once again, he has the speed."

2022 Indianapolis 500 odds (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Scott Dixon 4-1

Alex Palou 9-2

Pato O'Ward 17-2

Josef Newgarden 10-1

Rinus VeeKay 12-1

Marcus Ericsson 14-1

Takuma Sato 14-1

Jimmie Johnson 16-1

Will Power 18-1

Colton Herta 18-1

Tony Kanaan 18-1

Ed Carpenter 22-1

Scott McLaughlin 22-1

Simon Pagenaud 25-1

Romain Grosjean 25-1

Helio Castroneves 25-1

Felix Rosenqvist 25-1

Alexander Rossi 30-1

Graham Rahal 50-1

David Malukas 50-1

Conor Daly 50-1

Marco Andretti 60-1

J.R. Hildebrand 75-1

Juan Pablo Montoya 100-1

Sage Karam 100-1

Jack Harvey 125-1

Santino Ferrucci 125-1

Kyle Kirkwood 150-1

Callum Illot 150-1

Christian Lundgaard 200-1

Devlin DeFrancesco 250-1

Stefan Wilson 500-1

Dalton Kellett 500-1

2022 Indy 500 starting grid

Row 1- Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Rinus VeeKay

Row 2- Ed Carpenter, Marcus Ericsson, Tony Kanaan

Row 3- Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Romain Grosjean

Row 4- Takuma Sato, Will Power, Jimmie Johnson

Row 5- David Malukas, Josef Newgarden, Santino Ferruci

Row 6- Simon Pagenaud, J.R. Hildebrand, Conor Daly

Row 7- Callum Ilott, Alexander Rossi, Graham Rahal

Row 8- Sage Karam, Marco Andretti, Devlin DeFrancesco

Row 9- Colton Herta, Scott McLaughlin, Helio Castroneves

Row 10- Kyle Kirkwood, Dalton Kellett, Juan Pablo Montoya

Row 11- Christian Lundgaard, Jack Harvey, Stefan Wilson