One of the most celebrated elements of the Superstar Racing Experience's 2021 season was the presence of a local All-Star car, reserved for a driver representing each SRX racetrack in nearly every event. The local All-Star car led to some of the most memorable and popular moments of SRX's inaugural season: From Doug Coby winning the very first race at Stafford, to Kody Swanson going toe-to-toe with Tony Stewart at Eldora, to Luke Fenhaus bursting onto the national scene at Slinger.

With a new season now at hand, SRX is once again giving some of the top drivers at the grassroots level the opportunity to race against some of the most famous drivers in the world. Several have earned their opportunity by racing for it, while others have been named to the local All-Star lineup through the strength of their reputations and pedigrees.

Here is a look at all six drivers who will represent their tracks as a local All-Star in the 2022 Camping World SRX Series season.

Bubba Pollard - Five Flags Speedway

Andrew "Bubba" Pollard qualified for the SRX race at Five Flags Speedway through the track's PepperJack Kennel Twins, posting the best average finish during the race weekend to secure a seat. A 35-year-old from Senoia, Ga., Pollard has become one of the most prolific drivers in all of short track racing at the super late model level.

Among Pollard's victories in big-time late model racing include the 2012 Rattler 250 at South Alabama Speedway, the 2016 All-American 400 at Nashville Fairgrounds, the 2017 Slinger Nationals and many more. Pollard has over 100 career victories in late models, with his most notable championship being the 2014 Southern Super Series crown.

Peyton Sellers - South Boston Speedway

A Danville, Va., driver with a long racing pedigree at both the local and national levels, 38-year old Peyton Sellers has become one of the greatest drivers that Southern Virginia has to offer. Sellers is a six-time track champion at South Boston Speedway, and he also won the NASCAR Weekly Series national championship in 2005 and 2021. Last year also saw him double up on track championships, as he also won the title at Dominion Raceway.

Sellers' racing pedigree goes beyond the short tracks of Southern Virginia, spanning from NASCAR to an appearance in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Sellers made 28 career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series from 2006 to 2015, eight Truck Series starts from 2007 to 2014, and also won twice in NASCAR's regional East and West touring series.

Matt Hirschman - Stafford Motor Speedway

A modified racer from up north, Matt Hirschman qualified for an SRX ride by virtue of winning the Spring Sizzler at Stafford Motor Speedway. A 39-year-old from Northampton, Pa., Hirschman has followed in the footsteps of his father, Tony Hirschman, by putting together a great racing career of his own.

Hirschman has raced on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour since 2005, winning five career races and finishing second in the points standings in 2008. Nicknamed "Big Money Matt," Hirschman has developed a reputation for showing up and showing out in big races -- particularly in the Richie Evans Memorial at New Smyrna, a race he has won five out of the last six years and six times overall.

Cole Williams - Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Cole Williams made the SRX field by virtue of a fan vote held by Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, prevailing among a group of track champions and other winning drivers at the legendary short track. A 26-year-old from Borden, Ind., Williams was the NASCAR Whelen All-American state champion in Missouri before building a racing legacy for himself at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Williams is a two-time track champion in pro late model competition, having won the title in 2014 and 2016. Last year, Williams prevailed in the track's flagship All-American 400 for the first time in his career. Williams' SRX opportunity will be an important one for him, as he recently lost his ride in late models with Rackley W.A.R.

Ken Schrader - I-55 Raceway

Over the course of a long and storied racing career, Ken Schrader has built a reputation as someone who will race anything, anywhere, at any time. The Fenton, Mo. native was a longtime fixture in NASCAR, competing in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time from 1985 to 2006 . Over his Cup Series career, Schrader collected four career wins and three-straight Daytona 500 poles from 1988 to 1990. Schrader's resume also includes 18 ARCA wins, two seasons in IROC, an attempt to qualify for the Indianapolis 500, extensive experience in USAC and countless races and victories at the regional and grassroots levels.

Now 67 years old, Schrader will represent the I-55 Raceway that he has co-owned for the past 20 years. Schrader will race in SRX after previously serving as a test driver for the series.

Dave Blaney - Sharon Speedway

Alongside his son and NASCAR Cup Series star Ryan Blaney, Dave Blaney will represent Sharon Speedway in the SRX season finale. The Blaney family is central to the very heart of the speedway, as Lou Blaney was a driver at and part-owner of the speedway before his family followed him into racing at the dirt track in Hartford Township, Ohio.

Nicknamed "The Buckeye Bullet" in his dirt racing days, Dave Blaney was a journeyman driver in NASCAR from 1998 to 2014, winning a Busch Series race at Charlotte in 2006 and scoring a best finish of third three times over 473 career Cup Series starts. Blaney's greatest success as a driver has come in World of Outlaws sprint car competition, where he has 95 career victories and was the 1995 champion. Blaney's most notable wins include the 1993 Chili Bowl Nationals and the 1997 Knoxville Nationals.