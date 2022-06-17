Last summer, the racing world was invigorated by the introduction of the Superstar Racing Experience, a new six-week series of primetime races between some of racing's most famous drivers at some of the grassroots level's most famous tracks. And after a successful inaugural season in 2021, summertime 2022 means it's once again time for SRX.

The 2022 Camping World SRX Series, which begins Saturday at Five Flags Speedway on CBS, once again features a star-studded field of some of the most prolific drivers of racing's past, present and future alike. Returning faces such as Bobby Labonte and Paul Tracy are joined by newcomers like Ryan Newman and Ryan Hunter-Reay, as well as active NASCAR and IndyCar stars such as Chase Elliott, Josef Newgarden and Ryan Blaney -- all of whom will be chasing Tony Stewart, SRX's co-founder and its very first champion.

Here is a complete look at the lineup of full-time and part-time SRX drivers for 2022, not including the group of local All-Stars who will compete at their corresponding racetracks during the six-week series.

Full-Time Drivers

Tony Stewart - Tony Stewart is a racing icon whose resume includes three NASCAR Cup Series championships, championships in IndyCar and USAC, and many other accolades. Last year, Stewart added to his extensive portfolio by winning the inaugural SRX championship.

Bobby Labonte - A NASCAR Hall of Famer and 2000 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Bobby Labonte ran the full SRX season last year with a best finish of second at IRP.

Michael Waltrip - A two-time Daytona 500 champion with four career NASCAR Cup Series victories overall, Michael Waltrip ran the full SRX season last year with a best finish of fourth at Knoxville.

Ryan Newman - After racing in NASCAR full-time from 2002 to 2021, Ryan Newman joins SRX full-time as part of a more limited racing schedule in 2022. Newman had 18 career wins in Cup, including the 2008 Daytona 500 and 2013 Brickyard 400.

Greg Biffle - After competing part-time in SRX in 2021, Greg Biffle has joined on for the full season in 2022. A 19-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series with championships in the Xfinity and Truck Series, Biffle ran two SRX races last season with a best finish of second at Stafford.

Ryan Hunter-Reay - Ryan Hunter-Reay joins SRX full-time after competing in IndyCar full-time from 2008 to 2021. Hunter-Reay has earned 16 career wins in IndyCar, including the 2014 Indianapolis 500, and was the IndyCar Series champion in 2021.

Paul Tracy - The 2003 CART champion and one of open-wheel racing's great characters of the last 20 years, Paul Tracy rejoins SRX for 2022 after running into just about everything and everyone in 2021. Tracy's best finish last season was fifth, where he ended up at both Eldora and Nashville Fairgrounds.

Marco Andretti - The grandson of Mario Andretti and son of Michael Andretti, Marco Andretti is back for more SRX competition after the series helped rejuvenate his racing career in 2021. Andretti won at Slinger Speedway last year en route to a fourth-place finish in the SRX standings.

Part-Time Drivers

Tony Kanaan - After running four SRX races in 2021, Tony Kanaan will run all SRX events in 2022 with the exception of Stafford. The 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner and 2004 IndyCar champion had a best finish of seventh in SRX last year, and he comes back fresh off a third-place run in this year's Indy 500.

Matt Kenseth - Matt Kenseth will run SRX races at Nashville Fairgrounds, I-55 and Sharon. The 2003 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kenseth raced in the Cup Series from 2000 to 2020 with 39 career wins, a resume that recently led to him being named to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Helio Castroneves - After running the full season in 2021, Helio Castroneves has scaled back to a part-time SRX schedule in 2022. The four-time Indy 500 winner and open-wheel legend will run races at Stafford, South Boston and Nashville Fairgrounds.

Ernie Francis Jr. - Last year, Ernie Francis Jr. parlayed an SRX win at IRP and a runner-up in the championship standings into an opportunity to race Indy Lights in 2022. This year, Francis will return to SRX for two races.

Bill Elliott - A full-time competitor in SRX last year, NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott will scale back to two appearances in 2022. "Awesome Bill from Dawsonville" will compete at Five Flags and Stafford.

Hailie Deegan - A part-time SRX competitor in 2021, Hailie Deegan will run a pair of SRX races at I-55 and Stafford in addition to her full-time duties in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Deegan ran three SRX races last season with a best finish of second at Knoxville.

Josef Newgarden - The 2017 and 2019 IndyCar Series champion, Josef Newgarden will join SRX for a one-off appearance at his home racetrack. Newgarden will compete at Nashville Fairgrounds in his native Nashville, Tenn.

Chase Elliott - After winning last year's season finale at Nashville Fairgrounds, NASCAR Cup Series star Chase Elliott will try to duplicate that feat in 2022. This year, Elliott will run the season finale at Sharon Speedway.

Ryan Blaney - Like Elliott, Ryan Blaney will also go from the NASCAR Cup Series to entering the SRX fray at Sharon. Blaney will compete alongside his father, Dave Blaney, at a track central to the Blaney racing family's legacy in Ohio.